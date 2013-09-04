Adam Sandler and Jennifer Garner circling lead roles in Jason Reitman’s latest

An all-star cast is shaping up for Jason Reitman’s next film.

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Garner and Rosemarie DeWitt are said to be circling lead roles in the “Young Adult” director’s latest project, an adaptation of the 2011 Chad Kultgen novel “Men, Women and Children,” according to Deadline. Actress Cameron Diaz is also reportedly eyeing a part in the film, which will center on an average American family as they grapple with the world of internet pornography, social networking and instant gratification in the digital age. The production is currently targeting a November start date.

Reitman’s latest film, the Kate Winslet-Josh Brolin-starrer “Labor Day,” is slated to premiere at this month’s Toronto Film Festival on its way to a limited theatrical release beginning December 25.

What do you think of the potential cast for “Men, Women and Children”? Sound off in the comments.

