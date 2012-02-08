Adele beats Lana Del Rey’s debut at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

As Adele”s “21” continues its No. 1 reign of The Billboard 200 for a 19th week, Lana Del Rey”s “Born to Die” bows at No. 2. The Interscope artist”s debut moved 77,000 copies, compared to Adele”s 122,000 (up 5% over the previous week”s sales).

Del Rey”s entry is the highest for a female artist”s full-length major label debut since “America”s Got Talent” star Jackie Evancho”s “Dream With Me” started at the runner-up slot in July of last year.

Leonard Cohen”s “Old Ideas” starts at No. 3 with 41,000, making it the legend”s highest charting and sales week ever. Cohen”s last effort, 2004″s “Dear Heather,” bowed and peaked at No. 131 with 9,000.

The “2012 Grammy Nominees” compilation sits tight at No. 4 (34,000, -35%), “Kidz Bop 21” climbs No. 6 to No. 5 (30,000, -9%), Drake”s “Take Care” ascends No. 9 to No. 6 (30,000, +13%) and Tim McGraw”s “Emotional Traffic” falls No. 2 to No. 7 (29,000, -58%).

Gospel artist Fred Hammond”s new “God, Love & Romance” notches 26,000 at No. 8. It”s his first top 10 on The Billboard 200.

LMFAO”s “Sorry for Party Rocking” rockets up No. 18 to No. 9 with the help of a sales price at Walmart and iTunes, plus their brief halftime show appearance on Sunday night at the Super Bowl. Rihanna”s “Talk That Talk” climbs No. 16 to No. 10 (22,000, +17%) with the aide of a discount at Target.

Album sales for the week are up 8% over last week and up 6% compared to the same sales week last year. Sales for the year are up 3% so far.