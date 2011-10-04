Adele cancels remainder of sold-out U.S. tour

Chart-topping British pop singer Adele has been forced to cancel the remainder of her sold-out U.S. tour due to a vocal chord hemorrhage, according to the Associated Press. That includes a total of ten dates, from Atlantic City on October 7th through Grand Prairie, Texas on October 21st.

“I have absolutely no choice but to recuperate properly and fully, or I risk damaging my voice forever,” wrote the singer in a blog post on her official website. “I have great confidence in believing you know how much this upsets me, how seriously I take it and how truly devastated and annoyed I am by this.”

This is the latest in a string of touring issues for the “Rolling in the Deep” songstress, who earlier this year was forced to cancel several U.S. dates, also on account of problems with her vocal chords.

“Wanting to do something so bad and not being able to is the most frustrating thing as im sure you know!” she continued. “My voice is weak and i need to build it back up. I”m gonna be starting up vocal rehab as soon as, and start building my over all stamina in my voice, body and mind.”

You can read Adele’s entire blog post here.

Coincidentally, the singer’s sophomore album, “21”, was certified 4x platinum by the RIAA just yesterday, for shipments of over 4 million copies in the U.S. It is currently the best-selling LP of 2011.