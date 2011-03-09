Adele holds tight to No. 1 on The Billboard 200

03.09.11 7 years ago
Adele is going nowhere on The Billboard 200 as her “21” holds tight to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a second week. The set still manages to sell over 100,000 – 168,000 to more exact – down 52%.

Bowing with an immediate charting and sales high, Marsha Ambrosius” solo album starts at No. 2 with “Late Nights & Early Mornings,” moving 96,000. Her group Floetry”s two albums “Floetic” and “Flo”Ology” made it to No. 19 and No. 7, respectively. Ambrosius” sales were helped by the strength of her two R&B/Hip-Hop singles, the phenomenally titled “Hope She Cheats On You (With a Basketball Player)” and “Far Away.”

Mumford & Sons therefore stay put at No. 3 with “Sigh No More” (54,000, -24%) and Justin Bieber”s “Never Say Never: The Remixes” slips No. 2 to No. 4. The “Now 37” hits collection falls No. 4 to No. 5 (44,000, -24%).
Hey, it”s a new decade and Dropkick Murphys are back again with their very first top 10 set, “Going Out Of Style,” arriving at No. 6 with 43,000. Their last studio release provided the group”s previous high mark: 2007″s “The Meanest of Time” peaked at No. 20.
Staind frontman Aaron Lewis” debut solo album “Town Line” enters at No. 7 with 38,000.
Bieber”s “My World 2.0” descends No. 5 to No. 8 (33,000, -22%), Bruno Mars” “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” is down No. 6 to No. 9 (32,000, -13%) and Pink”s “Greatest Hits… So Far!!!” re-enters the top tier No. 12 to No. 10 (31,000, +22%).
Album sales are down 2% compared to last week and up 1% compared to the same week last year. Sales, at 52.79 million for the year so far, are down 8% compared to last year.

