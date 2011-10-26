Adele is No. 1 on The Billboard 200 for a 13th week

It”s been 13 years since an album took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for 13 or more weeks, and Adele”s “21” is the set to do it. The British singer”s album rebounds No. 2 to No. 1 with 106,000 copies, putting it over the top of 4 million copies sold, total.

The last album to achieve so many weeks was the “Titanic” soundtrack, back in 1998. It was at the penthouse for a total of 16 weeks.

Casting Crowns bows at No. 2 with “Come to the Well,” moving 99,000. The Christian group”s previous “Until the Whole World Hears” made it to No. 4 in 2009, but with 167,000 copies sold.

Scotty McCreery”s “Clear as Day” ascends No. 4 to No. 3 (57,000, -36%) and Evanescence”s self-titled album falls from No. 1 to No. 5 (40,000, -69%). Tony Bennett”s “Duets II” climbs No. 6 to No. 5 (39,000, -29%), Lil Wayne”s “Tha Carter IV” moves No. 9 to No. 6 (36,000, -22%) and Lady Antebellum”s “Own the Night” is up No. 8 to No. 7 (34,000, -27%).

Joe, the R&B singer, and his “The Good, the Bad, the Sexy” debuts at No. 8 with 33,000. His 2010 holiday EP “Make Sure You”re Home for Christmas” made it to No. 52; his 2009 full-length “Signature” bowed at No. 7 with 49,000.

Five Finger Death Punch”s “American Capitalist” slips No. 3 to No. 9 (29,000, -68%) and Lauren Alaina”s “Wildflower” descends No. 5 to No. 10 (26,000, -63%).

Sales for the week are down 7% compared to last week and down 7% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up 3%.