Adele makes it 23 weeks at No. 1 with ‘21’ as WZRD takes No. 3

03.07.12 6 years ago

Adele”s “21” continues its string of weeks at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 notching 23 with 247,000 copies (-17%), confirmed today. As previously reported, the last album to have as many was Prince & the Revolution”s “Purple Rain,” with 24 during 1984 and 1985. 

At No. 2 is Whitney Houston”s “Greatest Hits” again, with 112,000 which is a 36% decline in sales over the previous week.
Kid Cudi”s rock-ish project with Dot da Genius, “WZRD,” debuts at No. 3 with 66,000 units. That fits pretty squarely in with the label”s expectations, which rapper Kid Cudi previously called “weak.”
Hits compilation “Now 41” is up No. 5 to No. 4 (46,000, -15%), Houston”s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack climbs No. 6 to No. 5 (43,000, -9%), Tyga”s “Careless World” falls No. 4 to No. 6 (37,000, -39%) and Adele”s first album “19” sits tight at No. 7 (37,000, -6%). Drake”s “Take Care” zips up No. 13 to No. 8 (29,000, +13%), Rihanna”s “Talk That Talk” similarly rises No. 14 to No. 9 (25,000, +9%) and Houston”s “Whitney Houston” slips No. 9 to No. 10 (25,000, -15%).
Sales are up less that 1% over last week and down less 1% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up 3% so far.

