Adele overtakes No. 1, Rise Against debuts high on Billboard 200

Despite a sales dip of 26%, Adele”s album “21” returns to the No. 1 spot on The Billboard 200 , making it a third non-consecutive week at the top. The set sold 98,000 copies last week.

Rise Against”s new set “Endgame” debuts at No. 2 with 85,000, making it the rock act”s best sales and chartin week; it trumps their previous high-water mark which was 2008″s “Appeal to Reason” peaking at No. 3 with 65,000 its first week.

Last week”s chart-topper, Lupe Fiasco”s “Lasers,” slips No. 1 to No. 3 with a whopping 77% sales decrease to 47,000.

“Glee, The Music: Vol. 5” moves No. 3 to No. 4 (43,000, -52%), Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” rises No. 7 to No. 5, (41,000, -10%), Justin Bieber”s “never Say Never: The Remixes” climbs No. 9 to No. 6 (34,000, -15%) and Avril Lavigne”s “Goodbye Lullaby” slips No. 4 to No. 7 (32,000, -64%). The “Now 37” hits compilation ascends No. 10 to No. 8 (30,000, -7%).

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker”s first solo album “Give the Drummer Some” bows at No. 9 with 28,000, despite big-hitting names like Lil Wayne, RZA, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg gracing its hip-hop tracklist.

Marsha Ambrosius” “Late Nights & Early Mornings” rounds out the top tier, falling No. 8 to No. 10 (28,000, -33%).

Sales for the week are down 8% compared to last week and up 1% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 6% compared to the last year so far.