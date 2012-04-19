Adele, Rihanna, LMFAO dominate 2012 Billboard Music Awards categories

Alright, so they may not be the Grammys, but the Billboard Music Awards are still important because they…umm…uhh…

You know what, just forget it. Let’s take a look at the nominees, shall we?

Party-rockers LMFAO lead the crop of finalists for the 2012 awards, with a total of 22 entries in 17 categories, including Top Duo/Group and Top Hot 100 Artist.

Hot on their heels is unstoppable chart juggernaut Adele with a total of 20 entries in 18 categories, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist.

Other big finalists include Rihanna (a finalist in 13 categories including Top Artist), Lady Gaga (10 categories) and rapper Lil Wayne (also 10 categories).

In addition to the announced finalists (a word Billboard uses as opposed to the more-typical “nominees”), the trade magazine has revealed that LMFAO, Justin Bieber (who garnered spots in a measly 5 categories, including Top Male Artist), Carrie Underwood (zip, zilch, zippo) and British-Irish boy band The Wanted (ditto) are slated to perform at the ceremony, which ABC will air live on Sunday, May 20.

Below you can find the full list of finalists.

If you have an opinion on any of the artists chosen, let us know about it in the comments!

From the Billboard website:

The awards will reflect Billboard’s chart rankings based on key fan interactions with music, including album sales and downloads, track downloads, radio airplay and touring as well as streaming and social interactions on Facebook, Twitter, Vevo, Youtube, Spotify and other popular online destinations for music. These measurements are tracked year-round by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Entertainment and Next Big Sound. The awards will be based on the reporting period of March 1, 2011 through February 29, 2012. Top artists will be recognized in a variety of genres, including R&B, Rap, Pop, Country, Rock, Latin and Alternative.

2012 Billboard Music Awards nominees:

Top Artist:

Adele

Lady Gaga

Lil Wayne

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Top New Artist:

Bad Meets Evil

Big Sean

Foster The People

Scotty McCreery

Wiz Khalifa

Top Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Drake

Lil Wayne

Bruno Mars

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Top Duo/Group:

The Black Eyed Peas

Coldplay

Lady Antebellum

LMFAO

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Adele

Justin Bieber

Michael Buble

Lady Gaga

Lil Wayne

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Adele

LMFAO

Bruno Mars

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Top Digital Songs Artist:

Adele

LMFAO

Bruno Mars

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Adele

Katy Perry

Bruno Mars

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Top Touring Artist:

Bon Jovi

Taylor Swift

Take That

U2

Roger Waters

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

Eminem

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Shakira

Top Streaming Artist:

Lil Wayne

LMFAO

Nicki Minaj

Bruno Mars

Rihanna

Top Digital Media Artist:

Adele

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Wayne

Rihanna

Top Pop Artist:

Adele

Lady Gaga

LMFAO

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Top R&B Artist:

Beyonce

Chris Brown

Cee Lo Green

Miguel

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Lil Wayne

LMFAO

Nicki Minaj

Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist:

Jason Aldean

Zac Brown Band

Lady Antebellum

Blake Shelton

Taylor Swift

Top Rock Artist:

The Black Keys

Coldplay

Foster The People

Foo Fighters

Mumford & Sons

Top Alternative Artist:

The Black Keys

Coldplay

Foster The People

Foo Fighters

Mumford & Sons

Top Latin Artist:

Mana

Pitbull

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Shakira

Top Dance Artist:

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

LMFAO

Rihanna

Britney Spears

Top Christian Artist:

Casting Crowns

MercyMe

Skillet

Laura Story

Chris Tomlin

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Adele “21”

Michael Buble “Christmas”

Drake “Take Care”

Lady Gaga “Born This Way”

Lil Wayne “Tha Carter IV”

Top Pop Album:

Adele “19”

Adele “21”

Michael Buble “Christmas”

Lady Gaga “Born This Way”

Justin Bieber “Under The Mistletoe”

Top R&B Album:

Beyonce “4”

Mary J. Blige “My Life II…The Journey Continues (Act 1)”

Chris Brown “F.A.M.E.”

Jennifer Hudson “I Remember Me”

Rihanna “Talk That Talk”

Top Rap Album:

Bad Meets Evil “Hell: The Sequel”

Drake “Take Care”

Jay Z & Kanye West “Watch The Throne”

Lil Wayne “Tha Carter IV”

LMFAO “Sorry For Party Rocking”

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean “My Kinda Party”

The Band Perry “The Band Perry”

Luke Bryan “Tailgates & Tanlines’

Lady Antebellum “We Own The Night”

Scotty McCreery “Clear As Day”

Top Rock Album:

Coldplay “Mylo Xyloto”

Foo Figthers “Wasting Light:

Foster The People “Torches”

Mumford & Sons “Sigh No More”

Nickelback “Here And Now”

Top Alternative Album:

Coldplay “Mylo Xyloto”

Foo Figthers “Wasting Light:

Foster The People “Torches”

Mumford & Sons “Sigh No More”

Nickelback “Here And Now”

Top Latin Album:

Camila “Dejarte De Amar”

Cristian Castro “Viva El Principe”

Mana “Drama Y Luz”

Prince Royce “Prince Royce”

Romeo Santos “Formula: Vol. 1”

Top Dance Album:

David Guetta “Nothing But The Beat”

Lady Gaga “Born This Way”

Lady Gaga “The Fame”

LMFAO “Sorry For Party Rocking”

Skrillex “Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites”

Top Christian Album:

Casting Crowns “Come To The Well”

Casting Crowns “Until The Whole World Hears”

Skillet “Awake”

Laura Story “Blessings”

Various Artists “Wow Hits 2012”

Top Hot 100 Song:

Adele “Rolling in the Deep”

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”

Maroon 5 Featuring Christina Aguilera “Moves Like Jagger”

Kay Perry Feat. Kanye West “E.T.”

Pitbull Feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer “Give Me Everything”

Top Digital Song:

Adele “Rolling in the Deep”

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”

LMFAO “Sexy And I Know It”

Maroon 5 Featuring Christina Aguilera “Moves Like Jagger”

Kay Perry Feat. Kanye West “E.T.”

Top Radio Song:

Adele “Rolling in the Deep”

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”

Maroon 5 Featuring Christina Aguilera “Moves Like Jagger”

Pitbull Feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer “Give Me Everything”

Rihanna Feat. Calvin Harris “We Found Love”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Adele “Rolling in the Deep”

David Guetta Feat. Usher “Without You”

Lil Wayne “How To Love”

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”

Nicki Minaj “Super Bass

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Adele “Someone Like You”

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”

LMFAO “Sexy And I Know It”

Bruno Mars “The Lazy Song”

Nicki Minaj “Super Bass”

Top Pop Song:

Adele “Rolling in the Deep”

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”

LMFAO “Sexy And I Know It”

Maroon 5 Featuring Christina Aguilera “Moves Like Jagger”

Kay Perry Feat. Kanye West “E.T.”

Top R&B Song:

Chris Brown “She Ain’t You”

Cee Lo Green “Fk You (Forget You)

Jeremih Feat. 50 Cent “Down On Me”

Miguel “Sure Thing”

Kelly Rowland Feat. Lil Wayne “Motivation”

Top Rap Song:

Flo Rida “Good Feeling”

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”

LMFAO “Sexy And I Know It”

Nicki Minaj “Super Bass”

Pitbull Feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer “Give Me Everything”

Top Country Song:

Jason Aldean “Dirt Road Anthem”

Luke Bryan “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)”

Eli Young Band “Crazy Girl”

Lady Antebellum “Just A Kiss”

Blake Shelton “Honey Bee”

Top Rock Song:

Adele “Rolling In The Deep”

Adele “Someone Like You”

Coldplay “Paradise”

Foo Fighters “Walk”

Foster The People “Pumped Up Kicks”

Top Alternative Song:

Adele “Rolling In The Deep”

AWOLNATION “Sail”

Coldplay “Paradise”

Foster The People “Pumped Up Kicks”

Mumford & Sons “The Cave”

Top Latin Song:

Don Omar & Lucenzo “Danza Kuduro”

Don Omar “Taboo”

Pitbull “Bon Bon”

Prince Royce “Corazon Sin Cara”

Romeo Santos Feat. Usher “Promise”

Top Dance Song:

Dev “In The Dark”

David Guetta Feat. Usher “Without You”

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”

LMFAO “Sexy And I Know It”

Britney Spears “Til The World Ends”

Top Christian Song:

Casting Crowns “Glorious Day (Living He Loved Me)”

Jamie Grace Feat. TobyMac “Hold Me”

Mandisa “Stronger”

Laura Story “Blessings”

Matthew West “Strong Enough”

