Adele rolls into the U.S. with a May tour

Adele, whose sophomore album, “21,” comes out Feb. 22, embarks on her first full tour U.S. tour in two years on May 12. The six-week outing starts at Washington, D.C.”s 9:30 club and concludes June 20 at Nashville”s Ryman Auditorium. The closing date is especially fitting given Adele”s confessed new love of country music. Most country artists consider the Ryman sacred ground.
A pre-sale starts Feb. 9 with tickets on sales to the general public starting Feb. 11.
[More after the jump…]
“21,” which came out in much of the rest of the world two weeks ago, soared to No. 1 in 14 countries. First single, “Rolling in the Deep,” has reached No. 2 on Billboard Triple-A chart.
Adele”s U.S. tour dates:
May 12 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
May 13 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
May 15 Boston, MA House of Blues
May 16 Montreal, QC Olympia Theater
May 18 Toronto, ON Kool Haus
May 19 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
May 23 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
May 24 Chicago, IL Riviera Theater
May 26 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
May 28 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
May 29 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
May 31 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
June 1 Seattle, WA Showbox at the Market
June 3 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
June 4 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Theatre
June 8 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
June 9 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
June 12 Austin, TX Stubbs Waller Creek
June 15 Dallas, TX House of Blues
June 17 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
June 18 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
June 20 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Ughh I wish she was coming somewhere closer to me… Have you guys gone to NPR to hear the full stream of the album though? It’s flawless. [www.npr.org]