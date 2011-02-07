Adele rolls into the U.S. with a May tour

Adele, whose sophomore album, “21,” comes out Feb. 22, embarks on her first full tour U.S. tour in two years on May 12. The six-week outing starts at Washington, D.C.”s 9:30 club and concludes June 20 at Nashville”s Ryman Auditorium. The closing date is especially fitting given Adele”s confessed new love of country music. Most country artists consider the Ryman sacred ground.

A pre-sale starts Feb. 9 with tickets on sales to the general public starting Feb. 11.

“21,” which came out in much of the rest of the world two weeks ago, soared to No. 1 in 14 countries. First single, “Rolling in the Deep,” has reached No. 2 on Billboard Triple-A chart.

Adele”s U.S. tour dates:

May 12 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

May 13 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

May 15 Boston, MA House of Blues

May 16 Montreal, QC Olympia Theater

May 18 Toronto, ON Kool Haus

May 19 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

May 23 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 24 Chicago, IL Riviera Theater

May 26 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

May 28 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

May 29 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

May 31 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

June 1 Seattle, WA Showbox at the Market

June 3 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

June 4 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Theatre

June 8 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

June 9 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

June 12 Austin, TX Stubbs Waller Creek

June 15 Dallas, TX House of Blues

June 17 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

June 18 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

June 20 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium