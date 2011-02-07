Adele rolls into the U.S. with a May tour

02.07.11 7 years ago

Adele, whose sophomore album, “21,” comes out Feb. 22, embarks on her first full tour U.S. tour in two years on May 12. The  six-week outing starts at Washington, D.C.”s 9:30 club and concludes June 20 at Nashville”s Ryman Auditorium. The closing date is especially fitting given Adele”s confessed new love of country music. Most country artists consider the Ryman sacred ground.

A pre-sale starts Feb. 9 with tickets on sales to the general public starting Feb. 11.

“21,” which came out in much of the rest of the world two weeks ago, soared to No. 1  in 14 countries. First single, “Rolling in the Deep,” has reached No. 2 on Billboard Triple-A chart.

Adele”s U.S. tour dates:

May 12                                    Washington, DC                       9:30 Club
May 13                                    Philadelphia, PA                       Electric Factory
May 15                                    Boston, MA                             House of Blues
May 16                                    Montreal, QC                           Olympia Theater
May 18                                    Toronto, ON                            Kool Haus
May 19                                    New York, NY                        Beacon Theatre
May 23                                    Royal Oak, MI                         Royal Oak Music Theatre
May 24                                    Chicago, IL                              Riviera Theater
May 26                                    Minneapolis, MN                     First Avenue
May 28                                    Denver, CO                             Ogden Theatre
May 29                                    Salt Lake City, UT                   The Depot
May 31                                    Vancouver, BC                        Commodore Ballroom
June 1                                      Seattle, WA                             Showbox at the Market
June 3                                      Portland, OR                            Crystal Ballroom
June 4                                      San Francisco, CA                   The Warfield Theatre
June 8                                      San Diego, CA                         Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
June 9                                      Los Angeles, CA                      The Wiltern
June 12                                    Austin, TX                                Stubbs Waller Creek
June 15                                    Dallas, TX                                House of Blues
June 17                                    Atlanta, GA                              Tabernacle
June 18                                    Asheville, NC                           The Orange Peel
June 20                                    Nashville, TN                           Ryman Auditorium

 

