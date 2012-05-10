Adele sets hour-long live TV special with Matt Lauer

Adele fans, get ready to see a whole lot more of your favorite singer.

The Grammy-grabbing Brit hitmaker has set an hour-long live TV special with “The Today Show’s” Matt Lauer acting as host/interviewer.

Titled “Adele Live in London with Matt Lauer,” the special will include live performances from her bestselling concert DVD, “Adele Live At The Royal Albert Hall,” and a sit-down talk in which Adele will discuss her life and music in the wake of the staggering success of her sophomore album “21.”

Thursday’s episode of “The Today Show” included a preview of the special, in which Adele talks about the price of celebrity, her vocal cord problems, getting calls from the likes of Elton John and the comfort level of Spanx.

Watch it here:

For Adele, who has already achieved superstar status at age 24 after just two albums, music seems to be more important than stardom, and she proves it on the songs that will air on the special, including the hits “Rolling In The Deep”, “Set Fire To The Rain”, and “Turning Tables.”

The “Royal Albert Hall” DVD was the bestselling music DVD of 2011.

Here’s “Set Fire to the Rain” from the “Live At The Royal Albert Hall” DVD:

The special will air Tuesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.