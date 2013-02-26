Adele, Shirley Bassey, and Barbra Streisand see post-Oscar sales bumps

Adele is taking more than an Oscar home from Feb. 24″s Academy Awards ceremony. The winner for best original song for “Skyfall” will also see a big sales increase on Billboard”s digital download chart.

Billboard predicts that the James Bond theme could soar 45% in sales over last week, when it sold 36,000 copies.

Adele isn”t the only Bond girl to see a nice bounce: Shirley Bassey, who deservedly earned a standing ovation from the audience for her performance of “Goldfinger,” will also see a huge increase in sales, with as much as a 275% increase in downloads for a tally up to 2000 copies.

Though never a singer of a Bond theme song (how did that happen?), Barbra Streisand”s theme from another classic movie, “The Way We Were,” will also see a rise, perhaps as high as 175%, following her performance of the tune during the In Memoriam segment of the evening. She sang in honor of the song”s co-writer and her close friend, Marvin Hamlisch, who died on Aug. 6.

Also seeing increases are the soundtracks from “Les Miserables,” “Chicago” and “Dreamgirls,” all of whom had featured songs performed during the show.

While some of the increases will be immediately apparent on the charts released tomorrow (Feb. 26), given that the charts close on Sunday night, some of the titles could see even bigger bumps the following week.