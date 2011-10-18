UPDATED: Adele, Sting, Ke$ha (!!!) contribute to Bob Dylan tribute album

Adele, Sting, Dave Matthews Band and, wait for it, Ke$ha will all cover tunes by Bob Dylan on “Chimes of Freedom: Songs of Bob Dylan Honoring 50 Years of Amnesty International.”

The set, out Nov. 22, according to Rolling Stone,  also features Patti Smith and My Morning Jacket.  Some of the artists” contributions we”re already familiar with, such as Adele”s beautiful cover of “To Make You Feel My Love.” 

Others are new recordings, among them, Ke$ha”s interpretation of “Don”t Think Twice, It”s All Right.” The “Tik Tok” performer told Rolling Stone, in perhaps the understatement of the year, “When you think of me, you wouldn”t think of Bob Dylan,” but goes on to say that “Nashville Skyline” is her all-time favorite album.  Smith, who covers ‘Drifter”s Escape,” told Rolling Stone, “We had just completed our new album and instead of drinking champagne, we decided to cut the song.”

UPDATED: The set, now slated for a Jan. 24 release, will feature 75 newly-recorded Dylan songs.  Among the other artists on the set are Joan Baez, Natasha Bedingfield, Jackson Browne, Cage the Elephant, Elvis Costello, “Glee’s” Darren Criss, Lenny Kravitz, Seal with Jeff Beck, Queens of the Stone Age, Tom Morello, Maroon 5, and My Chemical Romance.  The 4-CD set will be distributed through Universal Music’s Fontana Distribution.
 

