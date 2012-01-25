Adele’s ’21’ comes closer to setting the big record on the Billboard 200

Adele”s “21” continues to blaze a trail on the Billboard 200. This week the British singer”s sophomore set spends its 17th week at No. 1 and moves another 95,000 copies. That means only two albums have logged more time at the top during the Nielsen SoundScan era: “The Bodyguard” soundtrack holds the record at 20 weeks, according to Billboard. Standing between “21” and that soundtrack is Garth Brooks’ “Ropin’ The Wind.”

So what are Adele”s chances to set the record? She has some heavy competition for next week”s top spot with Tim McGraw”s “Emotional Traffic” and the new 2012 Grammy nominations CD, but she could tie Brooks.

Back to this week”s chart, “Kidz Bop 21” debuts at No. 2, marking the 14th album in the series to hit the top 10. The other premiere in the top 10 is “Identity” from gospel act James Fortune & FIYA, which bows at No. 7.

The Black Keys” “El Camino” and Drake”s “Take Care” hold at No. 3 and No. 4. Rihanna”s “Talk That Talk” climbs 7-5 and Young Jeezy”s “TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition” stays at No. 6.

Toby Keith”s “Clancy”s Tavern” zooms 22-8 based on a promotion with Target. Coldplay”s “Mylo Xyloto” drops 8-9 and Nickelback”s “Here And Now” also slides one spot, 9-10.

Overall sales are down 4% over the same week last year. The good news is year-to-date album sales are up 3% over the same period in 2011.