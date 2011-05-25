Adele’s ’21’ makes its last stand atop the Billboard 200 before Lady Gaga arrives

Adele makes it nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week as “21” prepares to makes way for Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way.” However, even if this is “21”” final frame at the top, the album is just the fourth album to log that many weeks at the summit since 2000. However, “21” has ceded the top spot and bounced back up before.

Rockers Seether have a lot to celebrate as “Holding Onto Strings Better Left to Fray” debuts at No. 2 with sales of 61,000 and marking a career high for the band. The only other bow in the top 10 belongs to Il Volo. The Italian trio”s appearance on “American Idol” helps propel it to sales of 23,000, according to Billboard.

Otherwise, “Now 38” falls 3-2, Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” jumps 10-4 and Mumford and Sons” “Sigh No More” leaps 12-5.

Beastie Boys” “Hot Sauce Committee Part 2” remains at No. 6, Lonely Island”s “Turtleneck & Chain” drops 3-7, Justin Bieber”s “Never Say Never,” bolstered by the release of his movie on DVD, climbs 11-8 and Fleet Foxes” Helplessness Blues” slips 8-9.

It looks like “Born This Way” will roar onto the Billboard 200 with sales of up to 850,000. While that is an astronomical amount these days, given the promotional campaign and hype, it is surprising that it looks like the title won”t surpass the one million mark hit by Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” this fall.