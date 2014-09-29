Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’ gets a cover from Aretha Franklin: We do have it all

#Andre 3000 #Adele
09.29.14 4 years ago

As part of her new album, Aretha Franklin took on one of the biggest hits in recent memory: Adele's “Rolling in the Deep.”

The Queen of Soul digs in during this rollicking cover, which segues and mashes up into Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross classic “Ain't No Mountain High Enough.” The tune is featured on “Aretha Franklin Takes on the Great Diva Classics,” the 72-year-old's new covers album due on Oct. 21.

Clive Davis oversaw production on “Great Diva Classics,” with producers like Andre 3000 and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds helping on songs like Etta James' “At Last,” the Supremes' “You Keep Me Hangin' On,” Alicia Keys' “No One,” Dinah Washington's “Teach Me Tonight” and a version of Gloria Gaynor's “I Will Survive” that blends with Destiny's Child's “Survivor.”

