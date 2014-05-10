Adorable alert: Lots of kittens and an odd Charlize Theron in ‘SNL’s’ Whiskers R’We

OK, you got us “SNL.” If you're a cat lover, like we are, last night's Whiskers R'We sketch probably threw you into an tizzy. Kate McKinnon and Charlize Theron played volunteers at a cat shelter trying to find new homes for some truly adorable kittens. The skit got a ton of laughs from the studio audience, but we have no idea why. Really. Instead, we were focused on the gorgeous kittens Shanghai (a British shorthair), Bandit (“cause she's a little thief”), Pabst, Jojo (“sometimes her kisses linger a bit to long”), Hijinks (“in fact, a small jaguar”), and even Damian, “the feline sociopath.”

(O.K., so maybe we caught a few of the jokes).

Whether you're a cat or a dog lover check out the clip at the bottom of this post. It was one of the best of the night and once again proves that McKinnon may be this season's “SNL” MVP.