Adorable alert: Lots of kittens and an odd Charlize Theron in ‘SNL’s’ Whiskers R’We

#Charlize Theron #SNL
05.11.14 4 years ago

OK, you got us “SNL.”  If you're a cat lover, like we are, last night's Whiskers R'We sketch probably threw you into an tizzy.  Kate McKinnon and Charlize Theron played volunteers at a cat shelter trying to find new homes for some truly adorable kittens.  The skit got a ton of laughs from the studio audience, but we have no idea why.  Really. Instead, we were focused on the gorgeous kittens Shanghai (a British shorthair), Bandit (“cause she's a little thief”), Pabst, Jojo (“sometimes her kisses linger a bit to long”), Hijinks (“in fact, a small jaguar”), and even Damian, “the feline sociopath.”

(O.K., so maybe we caught a few of the jokes).

Whether you're a cat or a dog lover check out the clip at the bottom of this post.  It was one of the best of the night and once again proves that McKinnon may be this season's “SNL” MVP.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charlize Theron#SNL
TAGSCHARLIZE THERONKATE MCKINNONKittenssaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP