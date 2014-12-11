Adorably heartfelt Twitter reactions from 2015 Golden Globe nominees

#Golden Globes
12.11.14

At the ungodly hour of 5:30am PST, Hollywood shuffled to their collective televisions to hear the the nominees for the 72nd annual Golden Globes. You can see the complete list here!

Almost immediately, everyone from Emma Stone to Eddie Redmayne put out statements about how excited they are to even be considered. You can read all the official reactions here!

However, a handful of nominees were rebels. Were they going to contain their delight to written statements most likely vetted by their people? No. Instead they quickly went off-script to show a sliver of personality on Twitter. Whether funny, or silly, or just shocked, these Golden Globe nominees have already won the award for self-deprecating gratitude.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden Globes
TAGS2015GOLDEN GLOBESgolden globes nominees

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP