Adorably heartfelt Twitter reactions from 2015 Golden Globe nominees

At the ungodly hour of 5:30am PST, Hollywood shuffled to their collective televisions to hear the the nominees for the 72nd annual Golden Globes. You can see the complete list here!

Almost immediately, everyone from Emma Stone to Eddie Redmayne put out statements about how excited they are to even be considered. You can read all the official reactions here!

However, a handful of nominees were rebels. Were they going to contain their delight to written statements most likely vetted by their people? No. Instead they quickly went off-script to show a sliver of personality on Twitter. Whether funny, or silly, or just shocked, these Golden Globe nominees have already won the award for self-deprecating gratitude.

.@goldenglobes Thank you seems too small, will you marry isn't appropriate, I love you is true maybe too soon but you did have me at hello.???? – Gina (@HereIsGina) December 11, 2014

Still buzzing from the @goldenglobes nomination for #Derek. It could well be the highlight of my career as the character means so much to me – Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 11, 2014

Me: (thinking someone has died as my phone's constantly buzzing) What?! My manager: You got a Golden Globe nomination! Me: For what?! – Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) December 11, 2014

Wow! What a way to wake up!!!! Thank you @goldenglobes for the Best Supporting Actress nomination for #TrueDetective. I am beaming!!!!! – Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) December 11, 2014

This is much better than the boring wrapping paper dream I was having.-to wake up to @goldenglobes nominations! Thank you! – Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 11, 2014

Wow! Normally when your phone starts ringing that early in the morning, something bad happened. Honored. – Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) December 11, 2014

Yay LEGO Movie & greatest cast & crew EVER for the Golden Globe nom! I'm building LEGO champagne flutes but they don't hold liquid so well! – Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) December 11, 2014

YOUR GIRL GOT NOMINATED FOR A FREAKING GOLDEN GLOBE – Lorde (@lordemusic) December 11, 2014

