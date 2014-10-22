Adrianne Palicki revealed as Mockingbird in new ‘Agents of SHIELD’ pics

Former “Friday Night Lights” star Adrianne Palicki has had multiple brushes with superhero fame — she appeared in that weird “Aquaman” pilot thing, and played Wonder Woman herself in the David E. Kelley pilot a few years back.

Now, Palicki is ready to show off her latest alter ego on “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD,” where her character Bobbi Morse has been revealed as the secret identity of super spy Mockingbird. New photos have appeared over at Marvel.com which show off Palicki's new hi-tech espionage duds.

It may look different from the comic book versions, but costume designer Ann Foley had her reasons for changing the template.

See Bobbi Morse in her full tactical suit in action in next week's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing Tuesday, October 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

But that's not all. Next week's episode of “Agents of SHIELD” will also include a teaser of “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

For now, check out some sneak peek pics of Mockingbird here:

What do you think of Mockingbird's tactical suit?