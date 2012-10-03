Adult Swim renews ‘Childrens Hospital,’ ‘NTSF:SD:SUV::’

Adult Swim has renewed the late-night live-action comedy duo of “NTSF:SD:SUV::” and Emmy winner “Childrens Hospital.”

[And yes, we still enjoy writing “Emmy winner ‘Childrens Hospital'” several weeks later.]

The renewal is for a fifth season of “Childrens Hospital,” which was created by Rob Corddry and premiered on TheWB.com in 2008. In its current Adult Swim incarnation, “Childrens Hospital” won this year’s Emmy in the Outstanding Special Class: Short-format Live-Action Entertainment Programs category.

“NTSF:SD:SUV::” has been picked up for its third season. Created by Paul Scheer, the show’s title stands for “National Terrorist Strike Force: San Diego: Sport Utility Vehicle::.”

Currently airing on Thursday nights at midnight and 12:15 a.m., these new episodes of “Childrens Hospital” and “NTSF:SD:SUV::” will air in 2013.