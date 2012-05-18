Afghan Whigs debut first new song in five years, ‘See and Don’t See’

“The only way I can get through the day…” is to check out this new song from the reunited Afghan Whigs.

“See and Don’t See” is a damned bummer of a cover, but great news for fans of the band — which hasn’t performed together live in 13 years. This track is their first new one in five, after in 2007 they dropped “Unbreakable: A Retrospective 1990-2006” which contained two new tracks recorded when the Greg Dulli-led band reunited temporarily to record “I’m a Soldier” and “Magazine.”

The band officially split in 2001 and last released their album “1965” in 1998. Next week, though, they’ll take the stage once again on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” on May 22 and will play New York’s Bowery Ballroom on May 23. They have 28 dates on slate; stops include Lollapalooza, plus at All Tomorrow’s Parties’ New Jersey edition, which Dulli is curating for a night.

Below, you can download “See and Don’t See” — originally recorded in 1970 by Marie “Queenie” Lyons — for the price of your email address and a little of your dark soul. Do you think this means they’ll make a whole album?

http://cdn.topspin.net/javascripts/topspin_core.js?aId=19611Ãtamp=1337390746