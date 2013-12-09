AFI Awards selections include ‘Fruitvale Station,’ ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

The American Film Institute has announced AFI Awards official selections for outstanding motion pictures and television programs this year. And on the film side – which, remember, is limited to American productions – the year is well-represented with top tier studio and indie productions highlighted.

“AFI Awards is a moment for the most accomplished storytellers of 2013 to pause and be appreciated – not as competitors, but as a community,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President & CEO. “Acknowledging their collective contributions to America’s rich cultural legacy is both AFI’s national mandate – and our honor.”

On the TV side, new programs such as “The Americans,” “Masters of Sex” and “Orange is the New Black” were chalked up alongside the usual blue chip players. You can view the rest of the television selections here.

AFI will honor the creative ensembles for each of the selections at an invitation-only luncheon on Friday, January 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Check out the film selections below.

AMERICAN FILM INSTITUTE’S TOP 10 FILMS OF 2013

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Fruitvale Station”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

