AFI Awards selections include ‘Fruitvale Station,’ ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

The American Film Institute has announced AFI Awards official selections for outstanding motion pictures and television programs this year. And on the film side – which, remember, is limited to American productions – the year is well-represented with top tier studio and indie productions highlighted.
“AFI Awards is a moment for the most accomplished storytellers of 2013 to pause and be appreciated – not as competitors, but as a community,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President & CEO. “Acknowledging their collective contributions to America’s rich cultural legacy is both AFI’s national mandate – and our honor.”
On the TV side, new programs such as “The Americans,” “Masters of Sex” and “Orange is the New Black” were chalked up alongside the usual blue chip players. You can view the rest of the television selections here.
AFI will honor the creative ensembles for each of the selections at an invitation-only luncheon on Friday, January 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Check out the film selections below.
AMERICAN FILM INSTITUTE’S TOP 10 FILMS OF 2013
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Fruitvale Station”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Remember to keep track of all the ups and downs of the 2013-2014 film awards season via The Circuit.
I think Weinstein Co. is kind of screwed this year. They have four different films in the running and all of them are vying for that “surprise” Best Picture slot. The critics awards and AFI are suggesting Fruitvale Station is their best bet, while it looks like Philomena has the best chance of picking up the most nominations (Actress, Screenplay, and Score). This is only my perspective, but I saw it with an audience in an LA theater, and I haven’t heard nearly this much audible weeping in another movie this year.
Meanwhile, The Butler and August: Osage County are the populist choices. Do you know if Weinstein is starting to put their efforts behind one film, or are they throwing them all at the dartboard to see what sticks?
I didn’t even think about it, but I’m assuming Philomena was ineligible for AFI?
Likely not.
I think The Butler and/or August could miss out cause their both aimed at getting actors votes.
“They’re”
So happy Fruitvale is getting love! Would love to see it sneak in anywhere–screenplay, director, actor!
Yes, Captain Phillips!
Nice to see it pop up after some intriguing misses thus far
Quite a safe boring list. This basically is a consensus list the various Top 10 lists and Awards given out this season.
What’s particularly wrong with that?
Kind of what the AFI is for, isn’t it?
But :( no Before Midnight
Much sadder is: no “Frances Ha” or “All is Lost”… :(
Yes!!! Saving Mr. Banks! Great choice and a great movie!