AFI Movies of the year include ‘Inception,’ ‘Black Swan,’ ‘The Town’

The American Film Institute announced its annual Movies of the Year list which honors the best in American film.Â There were few surprises as “Inception,” “The Social Network,” “127 Hours,” “The Town,” “Black Swan,” “The Kids Are All Right,” “127 Hours,” “Toy Story 3” and “Winter’s Bone” made the cut.Â The few noteworthy films that didn’t make the list include “Rabbit Hole”Â and “Shutter Island.”Â The organization also gave a special awards to the British production “The King’s Speech”Â and the documentaryÂ “Waiting for Superman.’

AÂ complete list of this year’s winners are below.

AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR

BLACK SWAN

THE FIGHTER

INCEPTION

THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

127 HOURS

THE SOCIAL NETWORK

THE TOWN

TOY STORY 3

TRUE GRIT

WINTER’S BONE



AFI SPECIAL AWARDS

THE KING’S SPEECH

WAITING FOR SUPERMAN

