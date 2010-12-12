AFI Movies of the year include ‘Inception,’ ‘Black Swan,’ ‘The Town’

The American Film Institute announced its annual Movies of the Year list which honors the best in American film.Â There were few surprises as “Inception,” “The Social Network,” “127 Hours,” “The Town,” “Black Swan,” “The Kids Are All Right,” “127 Hours,” “Toy Story 3” and “Winter’s Bone” made the cut.Â The few noteworthy films that didn’t make the list include “Rabbit Hole”Â and “Shutter Island.”Â The organization also gave a special awards to the British production “The King’s Speech”Â and the documentaryÂ “Waiting for Superman.’
AÂ complete list of this year’s winners are below.
AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR
BLACK SWAN
THE FIGHTER
INCEPTION
THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT
127 HOURS
THE SOCIAL NETWORK
THE TOWN
TOY STORY 3
TRUE GRIT
WINTER’S BONE
AFI SPECIAL AWARDS
THE KING’S SPEECH
WAITING FOR SUPERMAN
Interesting list. I’m glad to see the love awarded to “Winter’s Bone,” which is one of my personal favorites from this last year. I am quite surprised “The King’s Speech” didn’t make it, being that it is a critical darling right now.
“The King’s Speech” isn’t an American production, so they gave it a special award.
Great list. Speaking of Inception, Marion Cotillard was awesome in it. Could she be nominated for a Golden Globe or Academy Award? She totally deserves it.
It would be nice, honestly it’s the worst part of WB’s campaign for the film. Should have pushed her harder…might be too late. I called her a possible nominee back in July…
Does Scott Pilgrim vs. The World count as a Canadian production? I can forgive its absence if that’s the case.
Sorry to be that guy (again) but you mentioned 127 HOURS *twice* in the opening paragraph. I know it doesn’t change the world, but my OCD would’ve killed me had I not pointed it out.
And you say few surprises… but was “The Town” really that expected to land in the Top 10? I always thought that was kind of an outsider, eh?
And I *totally* agree with you on Marion Cotillard and INCEPTION. She was fantastic in the film and could easily be a nomination (and given the rigorous campaigning) maybe even a win. But Warner Bros. is surprisingly NOT pushing her at all. even in their ads on this site, they ask the film to be considered for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay but not Supporting Actress? Weird, and idiotic.