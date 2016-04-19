After 10,000 years, Rita Repulsa is given a sexy makeover for ‘Power Rangers’ reboot

#Power Rangers
04.19.16

Like a Vampire Slayer, into each generation is born a new version of the Power Rangers. This time around, the powers-that-be are revamping the original Rangers, including their nemesis Rita Repulsa. But today”s kids just can”t take a villainess seriously if she”s wearing outlandish headgear…

Image Credit: Disney

…and isn”t named Maleficent. No. Today”s kids need their Rita Repulsa to be wearing Poison Ivy”s cast offs from her last trip to the Renaissance Faire. As first seen on EW, Elizabeth Banks is playing a light BDSM version of the galactic conqueror. Do you think she gets cold on the moon?

When speaking to PEOPLE, Banks tried to explain her character”s new look.

“It”s definitely a modern and edgy re-imagining of the original Rita Repulsa.”

Mission accomplished? It”s not Banks” fault she”s dressed like this. You could argue she shouldn”t even be IN this role, as Hollywood continues to whitewash Asian characters out of existence. But regardless of who plays Repulsa, who is this costume aimed at? Why does it look like the porn parody version of her costume? WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Power Rangers
TAGSELIZABETH BANKSPOWER RANGERSREBOOTRita Repulsa

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP