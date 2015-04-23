The top 10 most entertaining movies, according to you

We asked Hitfix's Facebook fans to name which movie never fails to entertain them, the movie they have watched more than five times:

Nearly ONE MILLION people have chimed in so far. Of all the responses, here are the 10 films that have been most liked and some of their greatest moments:

1) The Shawshank Redemption!!! 2) Dirty Dancing 3) The Princess Bride 4) The Goonies 5) Mrs. Doubtfire

6) Star Wars 7) Back to the Future

8) The Breakfast Club

9) The Wizard of Oz