If Warner Bros. and Disney could ever put aside their differences, everything would be awesome. Because then Jerk Batman™ and Normal Tony Stark™ could go toe-to-toe in LEGO form. But since that partnership will never happen must wait until superhero fatigue drives down the box office, settle for this fantastic “Avengers: Age of Ultron” fan trailer. JimA73 meticulously recreated the “No Strings” trailer shot-for-shot, complete with explosions.

[Via Geek Tyrant]