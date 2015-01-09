Agent Carter’s toughest mission is dealing with her sexist co-workers

Marvel”s “Agent Carter” premiered to a decent 6.9 million viewers, ABC”s best night since September. Unsurprisingly, #AgentCarter was the top trending term on Twitter during the broadcast, with over 92k tweets.

But while fans tuned in to see Peggy navigate living a double life and tracking down illegal arms dealers, they also got to watch her weaponize femininity to dupe misogyny. From co-workers. Sigh.

Of course, in wake of the Sony hack confirming the practice of paying female stars less than their male counterparts, the 21st century isn't exactly a bastion of equality.

