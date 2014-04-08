‘Agents of SHIELD’ cast teases ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ follow-up episode

(CBR) Ever since the debut of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” fans have been abuzz about how the events of the “Captain America” sequel might affect “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” — and while it's still somewhat of a mystery (at least until the newest episode airs April 8), Marvel has released a video containing snippets of interviews with Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Agent Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Skye), Brett Dalton (Agent Grant Ward), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agent Gemma Simmons) and Iain De Caestecker (Agent Leo Fitz), all of whom tease a new direction for the series following the team's encounter with the Clairvoyant in the April 8 episode, “Turn, Turn, Turn.”

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Tuesdays on ABC.