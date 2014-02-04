‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ kicks off the second half of the season with a Stan Lee cameo

Now that Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon are giving interviews promising that the back nine episodes of this first season of “Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will be throwing big reveals and twists and payoffs at us nonstop, is it fair to judge the show based on how much forward momentum we get from each episode?
They’ve certainly made a case in the last two episodes for a new game plan in effect, and we’ve made some big strides in terms of getting answers to things that have been in play since the first episode of the year. I’m not sure what I think of the answers, but I can’t fault them for failing to deliver on the promise to get things moving and start to sort out this season’s secrets.
By far, the biggest thread that they’ve got to follow now involves The Clairvoyant, the shadowy figure behind everything. I’ve got to believe that they’re playing coy with this person’s identity so that when we do finally lay eyes on them, it will be a major moment of some sort. The other major thread has to do with Skye, who we now know is an “0-8-4,” an object of unknown origin. The “previously on” package this week mentioned both those threads and then also reminded us of Ian Quinn (David Conrad), who has popped up a few times this season, taunting Coulson openly in the last episode.
“T.R.A.C.K.S.” hits the ground running, with Coulson briefing his team on an op in Italy involving a train that is carrying a cargo destined for Quinn, in the hopes that Quinn is going to lead them to The Clairvoyant. Ward and May go undercover as a traveling couple, Skye and Fitz pose as a pair of students traveling together, while Coulson and Simmons pose as father and daughter. Ward hasn’t really been part of some of the big moments for the team over the last few episodes, and so his questioning of May seems fair.
They’re getting better these days at dropping in a ton of exposition while they’re also servicing characters and picking up the threads of their larger mythology. Stan Lee’s never had more lines than he does in his appearance here, and boy, he’s stiff. I know… he’s our beloved generalissimo, but they should not ask him to actually convey an emotion. He reads everything like it’s inside a caption box and punctuated with exclamation points.
The episode very quickly establishes how things are supposed to go, and then it immediately gets busy showing us how things go wrong, and I’ll say this… by the time the train vanishes and the main titles comes up, it’s done more and it’s done it better than most of the previous episodes of the show.
Even though we double back to see what happened to Ward, we still don’t get an answer about how their grenade made the train disappear or how their commas were destroyed or how Cybertech knew they were coming. Even as the show is frantic with activity, I have to laugh at them taking the time to show Ward try to figure out how to turn on the holotable and then showing Ward and Coulson try to figure out how to zoom in on things. And again, even as they’re having a very serious conversation about Ward’s relationship to May, they manage to drop in a provocative statement about where Emil Blonsky aka The Abomination is now being kept.
As bumps to commercials go, a blood-soaked May standing behind the dead body of a traitor is a pretty good one, I’d say.
Even better, though, is what happens when we double back again for another perspective shift, and we get a look at May’s point of view on the same incidents. That’s when things get extra-freaky. The grenade seems to have frozen Coulson and Ward in a sort of stasis. The train didn’t vanish; they just lost the time. The way May escapes from her captivity is way more brutal than your average TV fight, right down to May’s murder of Russo.
The best thing the episode does is create a sense of fear about what’s happening with Fitz, Simmons, and Skye on the train. None of them are combat specialists, and when we see how easily Coulson, Ward, and May were dispatched, it makes it seem like things probably went very badly for the rest of the team. When they find Simmons, it’s immediately apparent that she was frozen by another of those stasis grenades, and it looks like something terrible has happened to Fitz and Skye. By halfway into the episode, they’ve already shown us three full double-backs. It’s pretty apparent how the rest of the episode will be structured by that point, and it’s smart. They manage to make each time through it feel like it’s important, and like they did them in the exact right order.
The reference to the Night Night Gun is a nice call-back, and it sells the idea that all the tech in the world of the show is built on the back of things we’ve seen before. It’s also a really nice touch that Fitz and Skye end up being hyper-competent at this field work, pushing on and finishing things even when the rest of the team’s been disabled. They’ve come a long way from the early episodes, and I like that Fitz in particular continues to evolve so he’s more than just an easy tech nerd joke or a cheap copy of Simon Pegg’s character in the “Mission: Impossible” films.
If this show is going to have a long run, these characters have to become people that are important to us. It’s nice to hear that they’re going to start bringing in more and more Marvel continuity, but all that really matters to me is that these characters are compelling from week to week and that all these things that happen to them have a cumulative weight. That really does seem to be happening now, and while I think it’s been a shaky season overall, I like that it’s not necessarily becoming the show I would have predicted.
For example, Coulson in this series is a much more human character than he was in the films, and it’s not just about his screen time. We have seen the development of his attitude towards S.H.I.E.L.D. and his work. It’s also been interesting to see how they’ve handled the evolution of Mike (J. August Richards) over the course of the season so far. Quinn’s only too happy to let Skye see what they’re doing to Mike now. He wants S.H.I.E.L.D. to know how the game’s going to go. Mike’s new leg is amazing, and it seems like we’re about to see some big moment of Mike as a villain when Quinn does pretty much the last thing I expected, shooting Skye point-blank several times.
When that happened, I knew that we weren’t going to see her die, but that we were about to get our first glimpse at whatever her secret hidden talents are. She’s an “0-8-4,” and Quinn wouldn’t be told to just dispose of her without The Clairvoyant testing to see what can be learned about her abilities. But then, right when you expect her to heal up like Wolverine or somehow shrug off the gunshot wound… nope. It sure looks like it screwed her up. By the time they find her, she’s not breathing. They manage to stabilize her on the scene, but it sure doesn’t look like she’s a superhero at first glance.
The worst part of all of it is the goad that Quinn makes to Coulson on the scene about how Coulson keeps sending her into harm’s way and how odd that is considering how much he cares about her. It’s enough to really gut Coulson if things don’t shape up for Skye soon.
At this point, it appears that the show is the show. What they are doing at this point is refining and streamlining and trying to make it work better, but they haven’t dumped everything they’ve been setting up. This does not feel to me like a team trying desperately to course correct, but more like a story finally starting to pay off the things they’ve set up. While I’m still not sure what “T.R.A.C.K.S.” meant as an episode title, it felt like a solid and satisfying building block in the larger story, and I’m certainly curious to see what they pay off next week, especially with Mike out there on the loose like the Marvel Universe version of the Frankenstein monster, his “Deathlok” nickname finally revealed and Bill Paxton in the mix.
The show continually improves, with this week’s episode the first that I’d offer an unqualified “good episode” label. Previous episodes had good aspects, or were “better” or “much better”, but this was a somewhat strong hour of TV on its own.
Interestingly enough, Dollhouse, also involving Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tauncheron, hit its stride with an episode with a similar episodic structure, “A Spy in the House of Love”. Coincidence?
Sigh. Pretty much all this show is now is hoping for those little name drops like “Blonsky,” which point to the larger Marvel universe.
Clark Gregg is still game, and he still remains that absolute only person who is worthy of our consideration and feeling.
They need to kill off Ward. Watching Brett Dalton is painful. Just… bad.
They need to kill off Fitz or Simmons. I don’t care which. Just get rid of one of them. They’re interchangeable awful and annoying. But killing one of them should be able to lead for some sympathy for the other.
And that’s what is really missing from this show. None of these characters, save Coulson, are sympathetic. We don’t care about them. I am only watching this show at this point because it’s a Marvel show and yes, because of Coulson. That’s it. Whedon the Lesser and Tancharoen should never have been entrusted with running a show like this. They’re not suited, not talented enough, and they’re running a show that should be high-flying, fun and originally, and instead making it morose, lame, and rote.
Pairing down the cast is a must. Ming-Na is awesome. Chloe Bennett is a weak link, but they’ve made too big a deal about her to kill her off without then having to do a complete reboot of the show (which, come to think of it, isn’t that bad an idea).
So killing the worst character (Ward) and the most annoying character (again, pick between the two scientists, I don’t care) automatically gives us something for the survivors that we don’t have: sympathy.
Then, for the love of God, go get Fury or Greenwalt or Noxon or Espenson to run the show so we don’t lose that sympathy.
Don’t people irrationally blame Noxon for things they hate about the Whedonverse?
Also, didn’t Espenson basically get fired as show runner for Caprica?
I love both of them as writers, but some perspective, please.
I loved Noxon’s work on Buffy. Season 6 is an underrated gem with some of the best episodes the series ever did.
And Espenson has had success across the board on a variety of different shows. No, the first half of Caprica was not successful, you’re right. But unlike Jed and Maurisa, she’s proven she can write fantastically for fantastic shows.
Honestly, my first choice would be David Fury. Then Noxon. Then Espenson. I know Greenwalt can’t do it because he’s doing Daredevil for Netflix.
Caprica was a damn interesting show. It didn’t entirely work on a plot level, and I enjoyed it more once I’d divorced it from BSG in my brain, but it had the makings of a good drama. I never felt like the writing was the problem.
It took entirely too long to get going. The first half of season one had maybe only two really good, well-written episodes, and was basically carried by the performances.
Paula Malcomson and Alessandra Torresani were wonderful, and Esai Morales was fantastic. Eric Stoltz was the best he’s been in years, and really, for me, the revelation was Sasha Roiz as Sam Adama (no surprise he’s one of the best parts of Grimm).
Outside of the performances, those 10 episodes were just… meandering. Too much time in the virtual world. Too much time wasted trying to figure out what to do with Tamara. It just didn’t work.
Once Zoe made her escape in the Cylon prototype model in episode 10, it picked up considerably.
Oh, I’m not knocking Caprica. I loved the crap out of it, ESPECIALLY the first half. I thought that the course-corrected second half was far too pedantic. I thought all the show’s best ideas were in virtual world, like that most truly represented what the show had to say.
By “Greenwalt” I’ll assume you mean Drew Goddard?
No, Kevin, I meant David Greenwalt. I did however, erroneously think he was running Daredevil (that is Goddard). Greenwalt is running Grimm right now.
Ah, I wasn’t sure because of the Daredevil reference.
I also wasn’t sure because I think when picking “buzzy names” from the Whedonverse, the top of that list probably deserves to be Drew Goddard(who wrote my favourite episodes of season 7[“Selfless”, “Conversations With Dead People” and “Dirty Girls”] and has gone on to do some great stuff since(wrote “Cloverfield”, wrote and directed “Cabin in the Woods”, as well as working on Alias, Lost and season 5 of Angel)
I figure, because of Cabin in the Woods, he wouldn’t be coming back to TV to run a show, instead, as Joss Whedon is doing, he’d be looking to direct more films. That’s why I said Greenwalt.
It’s not that they’re buzzy names. It’s that, unlike Jed Whedon and Tancharoen, they actually have experience running shows, writing great episodes for great shows, and being successful.
Let’s be super-honest here:
Is there ANY WAY Jed Whedon is handed SHIELD to run if he isn’t Joss Whedon’s brother?
The answer is no. I’m sorry, the answer is HELL NO.
This is nepotism. Nepotism at its absolute worst. You wanna hook your far less talented brother up? Okay, make him the second unit director on your films. You don’t hand him the key television series set in the Marvel film universe!
And if you’re ABC, there’s no way in hell you just let Joss hand his brother this show, I don’t care how much money he just made you. Make Jed a writer on the show? Okay. Why not? There’s plenty of writers on plenty of shows who’re bottom of the barrel, only in the writer’s room for reasons other than talent. What’s one more?
This is why nepotism is bad for everyone involved. Jed Whedon hasn’t done anything to earn this opportunity, and in the end, ABC looks stupid for giving it to him.
Oh… and here’s the obligatory shout out to the far, far, far superior comic book television show:
Arrow is kicking SHIELD’s ass 30 ways from Sunday. It is everything SHIELD isn’t.
It’s fun. It embraces absolutely everything about its comic book roots. The cast is likable, sympathetic, and boy do they have a ton of chemistry together (outside of Katie Cassidy, the female Brett Dalton).
And the people running the show know exactly what they’re doing. They weren’t given a show to run because they were related to a far more talented person who made that big movie from last year.
In all fairness, I don’t think a property like SHIELD was given to Whedon and Tancharoen solely on the basis of nepotism. Although that episode about the dimension-hopping stalker they wrote was just bizarrely bad.
To be fair, Arrow is on its second season and has hit its stride. It took me about 7 or 8 episodes of the 1 season of Arrow for me to get into it. How about we reserve comparisons until Shield is mid-season of season 2.
7 or 8 episodes? It wasn’t until episode 14 that I thought Arrow had turned a corner and become a show that didn’t annoy the hell out of me. Then I thought about how I’d watched thirteen episodes of a show I wasn’t enjoying. Then I had some jalapeno chips.
Palinode – I also watched over half the first season without really knowing why. But it paid off, I guess sometimes you have a feeling.
Arrow’s probably a little overrated but it’s definitely better than SHIELD at the moment.
You are aware that Jeffrey Bell, a veteran TV writer who was showrunner of the last 2 seasons of Angel, is also running this series along with Whedon and Tancharoen? I do agree that the writing is a problem but I’d suggest giving them a chance to work through the shows kinks in the first season- not all shows that start out weakly are due to the showrunners being failures.
As far as the characters go, I don’t think Ward is painfully bad, just boring and lacking in charisma.
I don’t have a problem with Fitz or Simmons on a fundamental level, I just think the material they are given isn’t generally particularly good. The actors seem charming enough to me to make killing them off unnecessary.
Skye is growing on me a bit, I feel like Chloe Bennett has potential.
I don’t really get the love for Ming-Na. Sure, she’s good in all the action scenes, but aside from that her character is as uninteresting as the rest and her acting/screen presence doesn’t seem to be anything special.
No offense but if you hate the show so much, stop ranting about it and just don’t watch it.
Fitz was way more tolerable with an American accent. He should keep it. He and Simmons sound like annoying chipmunks otherwise.
My complaints: I found the exposition as clunky as usual, the humor never lands for me, and Ward sucks. Ming-Na’s line readings always sound bored rather than badass (she’s like the kung-fu Daria).
But I’m really encouraged. Skye’s growing on me (good riddance to her rebel act), Fitz is too, the structure of the episode was cool and the end was tense and emotional even though you know Skye’s not gonna die. I was always gonna watch the whole season, but I’m actually looking forward to it now.
Poor Skye…
As an EMT, I know that the first thing you do is open the shirt and cut the bra to increase ease of respiration.
I strongly agree that would have been welcome. For accuracy of course.
“I’m certainly curious to see what they pay off next week”
Is there an episode next week? There’s airing schedules out there saying the next episode is out one month from now, on March 4th. Wiki has this, too. Seems like a weird thing to go off-air for so long just after the mid-season break. What’s going on with that?
They don’t want to air vs. the Winter Olympics.
The part with the holotable is exactly what has been missing almost the entire year from this show. There has been such a lack of fun and real humor that the glacial pacing of the show has made it a chore to watch for many, many people. To often the humor has been groaner type humor, or just juvenile.
I will agree that finally they’ve pushed aside the whole “Skye is a rebel, she’s fighting the man” routine they started with. It made no sense that she’d ever be let anywhere near SHIELD after they brought her in. In the end, it’s going to be about if they can make the audience truly care about the characters, and right now they can still get away with killing any of them and get little more than a shrug I think.
Super-meta alert! Stan Lee shows up and says “You can do better” and they turn in one of the best episodes they’ve ever done (this is really how I wanted the show to be, use obscure pieces like Deathlok in the show and wrap it around a twisty spy show)
They have originated about 12 super villain sofar so enough threats(threads) to let loose in upcoming eps
Okay, I give this show a lot of shit, so I gotta give ’em props for the best episode since the pilot. Oh, I was soooo hoping they’d balls up and actually kill Skye, but oh well. They sold her jeopardy pretty well. Wish I hadn’t been spoiled on Deathlok before seeing the ep. I loooooooove Deathlok. Hope Mike gets even more robot parts and the signature Deathlok faceplate. I even hold out slim hope that Skye will die next episode. But I know i’s just wishful thinking. Maybe she’ll go into chrysalis and emerge from the cocoon as a different actress.
Until the past few episodes I’d given up on the show. I hadn’t watched an episode since December, and on a lark I caught up. I’m glad I did.
Ward remains too stiff, but bouncing off May they’ve at least found a way to make it work. Skye has been awfully written from the beginning, but dropping the wisecracking Faith persona and moving her to the supporting cast makes her character work quite well. Fitz and Simmons are both developing, slowly. I think Fitz is being rescued by good acting; he’s playing someone who’s changing even if the writers haven’t really written it that way. May and Coulson of course are great.
The writing is still sloppy. Sorry, no two ways about it. Not just big picture issues like character development and arc planning; it shows in little things like research.
The most interesting character so far is Peterson. Kudos to J. August Richards and all, but what’s an on-again off-again guest star doing outshining the main cast?
A final note: Chloe Bennett deserves a “most improved”. She couldn’t carry the show on her own, and still can’t, but placed as a supporting character she’s doing an excellent job. Three months ago, I’d have said the way to save the show is to kill off Skye. That would still work, but at this point I think the show no longer needs saving, just better execution on the path it’s following.
I can’t wait to see lady sif in action! don’t care about the whiners. They whine too much for their own good.
northperthlawnmowing.com