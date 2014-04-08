‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ promises big changes, but does it deliver?

One of the greatest acts of sleight of hand involved with telling any ongoing narrative, whether it's a TV show or a comic book or a movie franchise, is giving the impression that you are creating major permanent changes in the story without burning down all the things that drew the audience to the thing in the first place.
When you've got a show like “Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” that's not a danger because this entire season has been a struggle for the show to find its voice and build a narrative head of steam, and any adjustments they make right now can only work to the show's advantage. It helps that last week's episode and this week's are both directly tied to the events of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” since the film definitely shook up the status quo of the Marvel Movie Universe.
Of course, you can't just shake things up for the sake of doing so, either. That's no better than simply telling the same dull story without any adjustments. For it to really work, major changes have to offer something thematically important to the story, or they have to organically tie in to what's come before. It's a balancing act, and I don't envy the creative team behind “S.H.I.E.L.D.” The pressure had to be monumental to get tonight's episode right, and it feels like they've finally paid off much of what they've been doing over the last sixteen hours of the series.
Recently, someone took me to task over my decision to cover this show instead of “Arrow,” which they maintain is much better. The reason I chose to do the “S.H.I.E.L.D.” recaps for the site is because I'm intrigued by the narrative experiment of running a network show that is happening simultaneously with not just one but several major movie franchises. Up till now, there's been very little to link one to the other. The movies have created a great sense of continuity with a few small hiccups from film to film, but the show felt like it was happening in a bubble. Sure, they could have Nick Fury stop by to glower for a few moments, and they could have a supporting player from “Thor” drop in, but they haven't really done anything that would link the series as something that has actual ramifications to the movie world, and it felt like that was almost by design. That way, if the show failed, Marvel could just shake it off and keep moving with no real damage done.
Last week and this week, though, they tried the most ambitious version of the narrative back-and-forth so far, and in doing so, they absolutely tied these events to what's going on in the films, and it paid off in some unexpected ways. I'm not sure we needed “The Clairvoyant” as a red herring, but for the most part, this week's episode shook things up, and it looks like they're making some permanent changes to the order of things.
I liked the opening with Agent Garrett (Bill Paxton) on his own in a plane. You can't go too wrong with a Blue Oyster Cult needle drop, and it's a pretty well-staged moment as Garrett tries to outrun some S.H.I.E.L.D. drones that have been sent to shoot him out of the sky. At the same time, the Bus is suddenly being controlled by remote, and we pick up with May, Coulson, and Fitz in the middle of a Mexican stand-off.
The main point of this week's episode is that trust cannot possibly exist between the members of Coulson's team anymore, and the same is true of S.H.I.E.L.D. as a whole. These events appear to be happening simultaneously with the events of “The Winter Soldier,” as we see when May tries to use her dedicated line, which she reveals was being used to keep her in contact with Director Fury. She's told that he's dead, leaving the team to sort things out themselves.
One of the canniest things about the episode is the way they used our feelings about actors to lead us in the wrong direction. Saffron Burrows has always had a very chilly presence onscreen, and the moment they suggested that Victoria Hand might be The Clairvoyant, it was easy to accept. Likewise, Bill Paxton's such a likable guy that when he finally ends up revealed as the traitor, it felt like a real betrayal. As soon as it became clear they were heading there, I hoped it wasn't true. That's exactly the feeling I'm sure they hoped the scene would inspire, and I kept hoping for one more reversal so that Paxton would end up as a good guy.
Nope.
What's genuinely surprising about the episode is the choice they made about Agent Ward. There's no turning back from what we see him do here. If they try to explain it away as him being brainwashed (like he was when they went up against Lorelei) or working undercover, it's going to feel like a massive cheat. After all, undercover is one thing. He just put three bullets into Victoria Hand. That seems like about as major a betrayal as is possible, and at this point, we've got to believe that Ward is no longer a member of the team.
There were other significant beats this week. We learn that Fury never really gave Coulson the control that he believed he had, with May choosing the team behind his back. Fury ordered May to watch him in case of any signs of “physical and mental deterioration,” which suggests that although they trusted him enough to put him back in the field, they were still worried. It's going to be a long time before any of the team members are able to fully trust each other, and it's not like any of these character were particularly good at trust in the first place.
I particularly liked the work that Iain De Caestecker did this week. I know people love to pile on to Fitz/Simmons as characters, but I think De Caestecker has been getting better and better as the season has progressed, and he continually shows signs of a greater strength than anyone expects from him. His reaction when the truth about HYDRA is revealed wasn't particularly macho, and it's not what you'd expect from a superhero, but that's the point. Fitz is a science nerd who has pledged himself to an organization that plays rough, and in that moment, his reaction was recognizably human.
Between the “Captain America” sequel and these two episodes, it's been interesting to see a fairly damning portrait of just how easy it would be to turn the machinery of our intelligence community against us Sure, this is the big broad comic book version of that, but there's something genuine going on under the surface of the events. One of the things that I am most fascinated by is the history of intelligence gathering in this country. The abuses inherent to the system make a strong case for both why we can't trust these agencies and why they have to exist. The idea of HYDRA existing inside SHIELD for all these years is actually credible. Everything is compartmentalized by design, and that makes it easy for secrecy to become a cancer.
There are still some big storytelling issues with the show. I would ask that they find a new way to handle tension besides “Bad guys stand around with their guns on the good guys until the good guys fight back,” because there have been several of those scenes recently, and at least three of them this week alone.
There are some crumbs dropped during the episode that will lead direction to “Avengers: Age Of Ultron,” including the reference to HYDRA taking control of the East African headquarters. I'm pretty sure that's the same location you see during the first of the two post-credits scenes in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” I'm curious to see how this season wraps up, and also what this show's going to look like next year. At this point, if I were living in the world of the show, I would be terrified of S.H.I.E.L.D., and I can't imagine people are just going to shrug off these events any time soon.
I'm also curious to see what they do with Ward for the rest of the season. Brett Dalton's just been given some great material to play, and I hope he rises to the occasion. Here's a chance to make Ward more than just the dumb muscle he's been so far in the series, especially after seeing how he's managed to get through the guard of characters as closed-off as Skye and May.
And finally, hats off to whoever decided to close the episode with the HYDRA logo where the SHIELD logo normally goes. Funny and well-done.
This is a show I'd be happy to watch week to week. Let's see if this is an anomaly, or if this is a sign of things to come.
“Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs every Tuesday on ABC.
Ward is the going to be Spike to Sykes Buffy… he will turn back eventually
It was a good episode, but I wonder how much of a factor was ‘Captain America 2’. If you hadn’t just watched that movie, would you have enjoyed today’s SHIELD when the biggest plot points happen off-screen and Coulson’s team learn about them on the phone or watching TV?
As for the future, now the writers probably have a lot more freedom to decide the storyline, it feels like SHIELD had been waiting for Cap2 for too long. But they can’t benefit from the hype of a $200 million blockbuster every week (in fact future Marvel movies won’t be so closely connected to Coulson), so they better not screw up again and go back to boring procedural episodes.
I’ve been a hater of this show from day one. Minute one, actually. But I’m genuinely hopeful that we’ve turned the corner. However, I’m also worried that I’m still so on a high from The Winter Soldier that I’m over-evaluating tonight’s episode.
If they are smart, they’ll keep Ward as a bad guy, and allow him to be the main opposition going into next season. I won’t be angry if (when) he turns back to a good guy, so long as they let him dive deep into Hydra and let him be a true villain. But it looks like that he’s probably going to be revealed as being so deep undercover into Hydra that his orders were to go all Jon Snow and be willing to kill members of the Night Watch to prove his commitment to his organization.
Still won’t call the show “good”, but tonight’s episode was exactly the sort of game-changer that will allow them to quickly and shockingly do whatever they need to course-correct this show.
My wife hasn’t seen the new Cap, and she was thrilled with this episode. So there’s one person.
Am I the only person in America who hasn’t seen Winter Soldier yet? I loved SHIELD this week, and I’ve been saying from the beginning that the show had problems. This is a rare, wonderful case where many of those problems turned out to be setup for some great revelations in this episode.
Notice also that Ward got the hard drive with all of SHIELD’s special secret data… data Skye wiped out everywhere else. I’m very hopeful he stays a villain at least for a season. If he turns back, let’s hope they don’t do the sleeper agent thing.
fingers crossed we’re seeing change in the right direction
What they need to do is allow Marvel Charecters to make cameos or be apart of the show. An example would be Agent 13 Emily Van Camp to come on for a few episodes to find out her story and also bring back Agent Hill for a few. Possible have a young actor play Nick Fury and explain his left eye missing.
They’ve been doing that all along. Nick Fury, Maria Hill and Agent Sitwell have all made cameos, and entire episode was made around Sith. I don’t think Marvel Characters are the show’s biggest problem. Having interesting protagonists and antagonists is — but it looks like they are in the process of correcting that.
If the Ward twist sticks,I’m on board. The show will have won me over. If they reverse it, and Ward turns out to be brainwashed / a triple agent / whatever else — then I’m out. The show will have lost me forever.
This is the show’s shot, in my opinion. The episodes to come are going to reveal whether the writers have any courage at all.
Seems pretty clear to me that Ward is undercover, that Victoria Hand isn’t really dead, and that Bill Paxton isn’t the Clairvoyant (AKA the Ulimate Big Bad of the Season).
I agree that’s definitely possible, and maybe even likely. It’s also the least interesting thing they could do. And like I said, if they go that way that’ll be it for me. That’ll be proof the writers just have no balls.
I don’t know, you’d think Garret would know what a real shooting looks like from a few feet away. But maybe. Maybe Hand actually was Hydra, and Garret’s a double agent? A SHIELD mole in Hydra?
Then the show has lost you, because it seemed fairly certain to me that Ward’s either in cahoots with Victoria Hand (not actually dead) or doing this on his own to root out the conspiracy as fully as possible (with himself as the expendable factor in the equation). Not sure why you find that problematic.
I also got a sense that Ward is undercover and the Victoria Hand’s shooting was not what it seemed. Which is too bad, because I think Ward is the biggest problem with the show. They kept positioning him as a black ops agent who is on par with Black Widow but with horrible people skills, but he’s portrayed by Brett Dalton as kind of an average guy who can fight better than most. I had originally hoped the show would kill him off and replace him with Bill Paxton.
That can’t be the base that Von Strucker was in during the Cap 2 credits because he said they didn’t know where it was so if you listened I dialogue you would actually realized that. He also talked about feeding them other bases to keep them off the trail
Hi, I stoped watching the show after episode 5. Is it worth keep watching? Are the characters any better now. Because I mainly want to do it just for the Marvel crossovers with the movies. And speaking of those. Are connecting some plots to Avengers 2?
You bailed out wayyyyy to early. They went in really deep with the characters, and then around episode 9 or 10 things really got interesting. I’ve stuck around for the whole thing and I have no regrets.
They’re connecting plots (weakly) with every movie. Winter soldier, obviously, connects very closely. The show got much better with time. I’d do a binge all the way up to this week, and if this episode doesn’t win you over nothing will.
IMO, it only got interesting starting with episode 16.
First half hour of the show had more going in than most of the previous season combined!
Personally, I would love to see Ward either stay on the run or taken out, with
And let’s keep on with the character conflict as this makes all of them far more interesting.
*Ward either stay on the run or taken out, with
Triplett stepping in as the new “specialist” on the team.
I’d be good with that. Triplett’s a great character.
Significance of Blue Oyster Cult…….Garrett is THE GRIM REAPER
Nah. The drones are called “Reapers”.
Significance of Blue Oyster Cult…….Garrett is THE GRIM REAPER.
I can see Ward playing it close to the vest to find out for himself if Garrett is the bad guy. Once he finds out, he kills Garrett (who was supposed to have a four episode arc, right? I count three so far). Hand may have been in on this, or maybe Ward was extremely rash.
Last night’s episode was the crowning achievement of what’s been a very strong run for the show. While I understand that Agent Ward’s hasn’t always been the best serviced character, I’ve never gotten the vitriolic hate that some people seem to have for him, and I think that his new role has the potential to bring out some seriously intriguing conflict. The work that they’ve done to build up his relationships with May and Skye has been effective enough that his betrayal (be it genuine or a ruse) will have a genuine impact.
I’ve enjoyed this show since the beginning, but this is the first time it’s truly felt like a fully integrated part of the MCU as opposed to a companion show. Captain America: The Winter Soldier was easily my favorite Marvel movie with the exception of The Avengers, and I’m genuinely excited to see how this the events of that film will ripple through the rest of the season and likely in Season 2.
Did Ward kill Hand? Do we know he wasn’t using an icer?
I’d like him to be a bad guy because he’s been an awful good guy.
You can never be sure that anyone is dead, but there is good evidence that Ward used an ordinary chemical slug thrower rather than an icer. The muzzle flash was yellow rather than blue, and Hand was bleeding. Both of these could of course have been faked.
There’s always the possibility that Ward is again under mental domination, right? In some continuity or other, HYDRA has Loki’s mind-control scepter, but if they did there would be more interesting ways to use it than on Ward. It would be bad storytelling if Garrett actually had psychic powers, since they have gone to the trouble of explaining the Clairvoyant’s clairvoyance as just access to files. It would make Lorelei’s power less interesting if a human shared it.
Coulson said he didn’t tell _anybody_ about Raina being on the machine — would that mean that Garrett learned this fact through psychic means? I didn’t see the earlier episode where that happened.
DaveMB, it means that Garrett really was the Clairvoyant, because the only people who knew are Raina, Coulson, whoever operated the machine, and the Clairvoyant.
Garrett could have pretended that had Raina given it up under questioning, but instead he tried another story that didn’t work.
One thing this episode did a good job of doing was being believable (comic-believable, I mean), not knowing what would happen next, and STILL caring about what would happen next. Very deftly done, and I’m normally on here to condemn the show.
Ok, so it proves Garrett was The Clairvoyant but not that he is in fact clairvoyant. He had ample non-psychic means to learn it. Good, as it makes it less likely that Ward is being mind-controled.
I’d love it if Ward really was a HYDRA Agent, but there is just no way. He’s undercover at Coulson’s orders and while it’d be pretty hard to somehow make Hand’s two agents not dead (they were shot in the head after all), just seeing blood dripping off Hand’s… hand… isn’t enough to prove she’s really dead. Seems like a fakeout undercover op, which sucks!
That said, if Ward really is a bad guy it’ll be awesome. Here’s to hoping!
I agree re Fitz. I thought he did a brilliant job in this episode and I loved his reaction to May trying to shoot him, especially as he then saved May by shooting a Hydra soldier.
It’s entirely believable that he’s a member of SHIELD but not a field agent, and I think the actor has got the balance between those two aspects of SHIELD just right.
I things it’s pretty obvious Ward is not a triple agent. They made clear Garret trained him for years (and maybe planted the seeds of Hydra in him). I hope he’ll stay as a traitor.
Also, I think they did it because they realized he was the weakest of the whole cast and want to get rid of him. People were demanding this since the start (well, not him being a traitor, but him out of the series).
And I thought Zola was the Clairvoyant.
So has this show been officially picked up for a second season?
Mulderism – Nope.
-Daniel
I was SO sure it had been. Interesting.
well i think it was crap. Clearly they were jkust thinking : oh lets do as many suprising plot twists as we can in one 40 minutes. So here we go every 5 minutes someonbe is bad , oh no good, oh no bad.. and so on, and then at the end, ok we need one more big twist so we can compete with the Captain America:winter soldier, otherwise that is the only thing people talk about … Yeah , lets turn Ward to a bad guy! , yeah cuz that makes ALLL the sense?!
I think that decision was very bad. Basically now there is nothing that the audience can believe in , like there is no point of getting involved with the characters, because it is clear that for the sake of a shocking twist , characters will do out of character actions and not be true to who they were. It is just like Game of Thrones, that is playing on a very tight line when either pissing audience off or going into fandom. And lets be honest the characters of GoT aren’t really true to who they are either, no one in real life can suddenly have such a massive change of who they are( the same goes for Ward).
So yeah, just one question, why Ward killed the clairvoiant? to cover up?
P.S. and cmon the way the show’s creators played around with the audience in the scene between Simons and Triple(or whats his name) , with everything implying that he is bad and then naaah just messing with you audience , he is a good guy . They couldn’t have done it more obvious that they are MESSING with the audience.
Am I really the only one who feels this way?
I was genuinely excited after the previous episode as it promised the real link between the Film and the show , but it ended up just being a competition whether the show can overdo the film, disappointing.
I’ve been calling for the head of [anonymous wooden white guy] basically since the show started, but this is actually a little better. “He’s a douchebag, we know he’s a douchebag and we have known all along that he’s a douchebag and here’s why he’s such a douchebag!”
I’ve also been saying kill [anonymous pretty white girl], but she is actually starting to become a little more interesting – or at the very least she’s less annoying than in the beginning.
And the show could really REALLY do with some more diversity, so if Triplet takes over after [anonymous wooden white guy] as the team’s resident tough guy, I’ll be very OK with that.
…and now I’ve spoiled myself on what goes on in CapAm2, and I’m seeing the film tonight.
Hail Hydra.
Victoria Halfhand.
What was an OK show turend into something Munch better.
Wen I was sitting in the theater last week for Winter solider I was pleasantly surprises by the movie and the posibble ramifications for the show! Things I noticed.
– Fitz is not Hydra, Simmons is. Triplett was the one who grabbed the guard. Simmons die nothing and was cleared all the Same. Her comment About getting better at lying, was not à coincidence.
– Hand was mad that they killed of the fake clairvoyant before any questioning. It made Coulson look suspicious to her. And then the moment that she Leaves with Garret, she offers Ward (the man who killed the fake CV) the chance to do the Same again? No Way Hose. garret is Much more valuable to Shield on the loose than in a prison. he is not the type to talk under torture. and Garret knows that Ward was facing major charges before the hydra coming out party. So he is a believable traitor with a disk filled with valuable info to back his defection.
Me two cents.
“You can’t go too wrong with a Blue Oyster Cult needle drop…”
No you can’t. But all I hear is cowbell. Goddamn Will Ferrell and Christopher Walken RUINED that song for me.