‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 2 introducing Absorbing Man in first new episode

(CBR) “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will introduce another established Marvel Comics character in its second season: Crusher Creel — better known as the Absorbing Man — will be played by Brian Patrick Wade, as revealed Thursday on Marvel.com

Though Marvel's announcement refers to the character by his civilian identity, it looks like his namesake powers are intact: “With his ability to absorb the properties of anything he touches, Creel will put Coulson and his team through their paces when their second season kicks off.” The character will debut in the show's second season premiere next month, but Marvel has not specified if there's a plan for Wade to appear in more than one episode.

The Absorbing Man is one of Marvel's longest-running villains, introduced by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965's “Journey into Mystery” #114. Frequently depicted targeting Hulk, Thor and the Avengers as a group (including stints as a member of the Masters of Evil), this is the first time the Absorbing Man will be portrayed in live-action — though elements of the character's powers were used for Nick Nolte's character, Dr. David Banner, in 2003's “Hulk” film.

Wade has more than 10 years of credits in television, including the “Generation Kill” miniseries, “Teen Wolf” and “NCIS.” He's one of many actors joining “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” in season two, including Adrianne Palicki (Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird), Lucy Lawless (Agent Isabelle Hartley), Reed Diamond (Daniel Whitehall), Nick Blood (Lance Hunter), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie), and Kyle MacLachlan (Skye's father).

The “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” second season premiere — featuring Wade as Crusher Creel — is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23 on ABC.