Exclusive: Ages And Ages break it down in new music video for ‘Light Goes Out’

Ages And Ages' album “Divisionary” came out all the way back in March, but in the past two weeks, that set's come back into the spotlight.

The indie rock group's “Divisionary (Do the Right Thing)” worked its way into the season premiere of “The Blacklist” on NBC during the last week of September. So while new fans are turned on, check out “Light Goes Out,” a HitFix exclusive music video premiere, below.

Keep your cat close, you may learn something about yourself:

From bandleader Tim Perry on the video's creation:

For “Light Goes Out,” we wanted a video that encompassed the various components of this band, the song, and it's message. LGO takes a pretty firm stance on living a life of meaning over distraction but it also explores some of the tension within that belief. We wanted to portray this tension, the separate elements that make up a cohesive outlook. At the same time, we wanted to portray the separate elements that make up a cohesive song. The voices, the instruments, the noise makers. We chose to combine all of these images (both literal and symbolic) and have them occur simultaneously, growing into a swirling collage that's almost hard to keep up with.

Want some more pop-rock goodness? Check out Ages And Ages “Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)” below the tour dates.

“Divisionary” is the band's sophomore album, out now via Partisan.

Here are Ages And Ages' tour dates:

10/05/14 Medford, OR Imperial Event Center

10/06/14 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Club

10/07/14 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

10/08/14 Grass Valley, CA The Center For The Arts *

10/09/14 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court *

10/10/14 Denver, CO The Savoy *

10/12/14 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway *

10/13/14 Evanston, IL Space *

10/16/14 Indianapolis, IN HI-FI *

10/17/14 Louisville, KY Zanzabar *

10/18/14 Cincinnati, OH MOTR Pub *

10/19/14 Ithaca, NY The Haunt *

10/20/14 Portland, ME Empire *

10/21/14 Boston, MA Middle East Upstairs

10/22/14 New York, NY Niagara

10/24/14 New York, NY The Living Room

10/25/14 Philadelphia, PA MilkBoy *

10/27/14 Charlottesville, VA The Southern *

10/28/14 Chapel Hill, NC Local 506 *

10/29/14 Athens, GA Green Room *

10/30/14 Little Rock, AR Juanitas Cantina

11/03/14 Boise, ID Neurolox

11/21/14 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

11/22/14 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

* with Horse Thief