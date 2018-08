Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I'm sure CrossFit isn't directly responsible for all of the horrifying, cringe-inducing, and hilarious snafus in the above video, but whatever. There is nothing more amazing than watching someone attempt a feat of superhuman strength only to look like a cat falling off a countertop. Hit the showers, my friend.

As far as I can tell, no one is seriously injured here. But these people are serious in general, which is the best part.