Aiming for head of the cinematic class

We are right in the midst of a cinephile”s favorite time of year. Though there is no hard and fast rule, many of our darlings make their way to theaters just in time for an Oscar run from September to December. But whether it is an Academy Awards contender or not, whether it is released in November or (as rare as this may be) January, each year brings us a favorite film.
Every so often, however, a selection leaps beyond the limited scope of “best of the year” into the realm of “that against which all other films will now be measured.” It becomes the golden child to which the competing star pupils are compared.
We typically frame cinema “classes,” as it were, by decade. For me, the straight-A student that ruined the curve for all the others this past decade was Fernando Meirelles” “City of God.” Though other films carved a space in my heart and mind, “Pan”s Labyrinth” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” among them, I have yet to find a film that was released in that same 10-year span (2000-2009) that hits every single note quite the way that “City of God” does.
It is fresh, stunningly beautiful, confronting and emotionally rich. Adapted from the novel by Paulo Lins, the film offers a harrowing look at the bloodshed, violence and heartbreak that defines daily life in Rio”s favelas (the poverty stricken, gang-infested, forgotten and ignored shantytowns of Brazil) as seen through the eyes of an artist.
For the past eight years I have asked myself one question when the lights have gone up on a film that has left me stunned: “Is it better than ‘City of God?”” I have yet to muster an unequivocal “yes.”
Yet, each decade is distinctive and offers its own treasures. For me, the 1990s saw a three-way tie between Lars von Trier”s “Breaking the Waves,” Terrence Malick’s “The Thin Red Line” and Marc Caro and Jean-Pierre Jeunet”s “The City of Lost Children.” There really was no way for me to choose just one, as each movie offered me something beautiful, unique and enduring.
The year is now 2011 and the door has been open for the past two years for a new film to emerge as the best of the second decade of the 21st century. It”s early yet, and I”m not sure that I”ve quite landed on one, but, there have been several offerings that came to my attention in just the past few months that are already vying for a spot on this year”s Dean”s List.
When all is said and done we may look at “Inception” as a film that effectively combined stunning, innovative spectacle with a few loftier philosophical musings, at least partially bridging the gap between art and (massive) commerce. It is possible that “Shame” will ultimately stand as the first NC-17 release to win a major category at the Academy Awards. And “True Grit” may well be remembered as the film that ushered in a new era for the western.
So, in looking ahead and reflecting on the past, a conversation starter and a simple question: What were your cinematic stand-outs for the 1990s and 2000s, and has any film made its case as potential top of the class for the new decade?
I’m surprised you mentioned “City of Lost Children” over “Delicatessen”, would would be at the near top of the 1990’s for me. Haven’t seen “City of Lost Children”, but this makes me want to see it very badly.
Yeah, this is one of those times that it really is about subjectivity and the experience. I have really fond memories of seeing “City of Lost Children” so that sort of gives it a special place in my heart. But absolutely, I love “Delicatessen.”
Memento is for me the best film of the past 20 years.
I totally agree with your assessment of City of God, although this past decade, for me, No Country for Old Men and WALL·E came closest in scope and technical achievement.
I hadn’t seen anything recently that I thought could match or possible top City of God in my mind until I caught A Separation at the New York Film Festival. But I think that one does it for me.
An Awardsdaily user recently called City Of God “MTV misery porn” and a “bad, endless MIA video”…just saying…;)
That’s fascinating, Madskl. Just kidding!
CITY OF GOD is magnificent. My personal choice for the best in pure cinematic accomplishment over the last decade probably would be MULHOLLAND DR.
I cosign Mulholland Drive.
Can’t imagine “The Tree of Life” not being somewhere on my eventual Best of the 2010s list.
From the 1990’s:
American Beauty, Being John Malkovich, Fight Club, Jurassic Park, Sense and Sensibility, Titanic
From the 2000’s:
Amélie, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Adaptation, Requiem for a Dream, About Schmidt, The Wrestler
So far this decade, Another Year makes the best case for Top of the Class.
I love The Wrestler and Amelie for that matter. Those would certainly make my list. Fight Club and Being John Malkovich would be in a 90s list as well. Thanks!
I always thought and still do that City of God is a tad overrated. If anything the recent work of Meirelles indicates he may not be the great director everyone thought he was. I didn’t like Constant Gardener or Blindness and 360 has gotten awful reviews.
It’s pretty early for best of the year talk let alone decade talk. However I imagine those of us still commenting here in 2019 will be thinking of The Social Network and A Prophet for sure.
It’s interesting how these things so often come down to a subjective/visceral response. I absolutely respect your opinion and agree about his later work, but that doesn’t take away from the initial impact “City of God” had on me. And that, for me, is sometimes what lingers.
For example, I was floored when I first saw Danny Boyle’s “Shallow Grave” and as a result the film still stays with me.
Also, strength of “City of God” may have been a result of the combined efforts of the two directors.
Though I see all of the film’s merits, “The Social Network” simply did not reach me on that deep primal level, so I don’t feel as attached to it as many do. Though I see where they are coming from in their affection.
I agree a good film is a good film and of course if you loved City of God then the director’s future work should have no bearing on that first feature. I still love The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable and we all know how that director turned out.
I just think it’s time people stop considering Meirelles a top director, if people indeed were.
Top 10 films of the 2000’s:
1. “Milk” (2008)
2. “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002)
3. “Juno” (2007)
4. “The Pianist” (2002)
5. “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001)
6. “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004)
7. “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008)
8. “Inglourious Basterds” (2009)
9. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003)
10. “Brokeback Mountain” (2005)
Nice list! Here’s mine:
1. Million Dollar Baby
2. Lost in Translation
3. Pan’s Labyrinth
4. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
5. Sideways
6. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
7. Ratatouille
8. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
9. Capote
10. The Lives of Others
Benjamin Button?
1. Sideways
2. No Country for Old Men
3. Adaptation.
4. Mary and Max
5. WALL·E
6. Inglourious Basterds
7. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
8. Before Sunset
9. 5 Centimeters Per Second
10. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Frank: Yes, “Benjamin Button”, and it’s nice to see Jonnybon also mentioning it. I will admit that’s its not nearly the perfect film I’d like it to be, but as a piece of pure artistry, it’s at the very top of modern cinema. And I think it features exceptional performances and direction from Fincher.
My favorites of the decade, off the top of my head (in rough order): There Will be Blood, City of God, Inception, Lost in Translation, The Hours, Amelie, The Tree of Life, Wall-E, Drive, Almost Famous Revolutionary Road, Mulholland Drive, and The Reader (though I know most people hate the last one.)
Looking at DYLANS, I do have to throw in Brokeback Mountain and maybe Milk somewhere in there…
I know “Milk” might seem a rather conventional and understated piece to name a Best of the decade film. But it’s those exact qualities that make it the kind of film that keeps giving and giving after each viewing, and I think Penn gives the best performance of his career as well as the best performance of that decade.
As for this decade, I would say The Social Network, Animal Kingdom, The Kids Are All Right, Win Win, and The Tree of Life have a shot at my list.
I’m on Team Pan’s Labyrinth. But City of God is amaaaazing! Still the most shocking Oscar nomination in my lifetime. That Best Director nomination came out of NOWHERE! Surprised so many Academy members even knew Meirelles’s name (well, maybe they didn’t). It is the Godfather Saga of our generation! :)
I’m surprised Demme’s “Rachel Getting Married” isn’t showing up on more lists. For me, it’s a perfect film and the best of its decade.
As for the 10s, I’ve yet to have a cinematic experience match that of “The Tree of Life.”
“Rachel Getting Married” is easily in my top 5 for the year 2008.
Reading these lists is depressing. Not only for fine films that are routinely left but perhaps, ever more so for downwright wretched works that are so routinly brought up.
I am talking the likes of Amelie (hugely overrated and with a main character I personally found very unlikeable), Pan’s Labyrinth (absolutely wretchedly awful ending – never before have I seen a character’s movie-long suffering so dismmissed and undermined but I have other issues with the film as well). Movie’s like Pan’s remind me of why “Spirited Away” was such an amazing experience.
Amelie is a particularly interesting case. It keeps popping up all over the place and I can only guess that the people who like it so much have absolutely no familiarity with French Cinema. I easily name 10 films made in the last decade that put it to shame on every level. And if you really want to see a good Audrey Tautou – see something like “Venus Beauty Institute”, which was made a couple of years earlier.
I do love “Lost In Translation” and “Before Sunset” though. To each his own.
A ranking of the 20 best French movies since 1990, one per director, nothing that doesn’t take place in France:
20. L’humanité
19. Les visiteurs
18. Gauzon maudit
17. Tatie Danielle
16. 8 femmes
15. De battre mon coeur s’est arrêté
14. Grosse fatigue
13. Comme une image
12. La môme
11. La vie rêvée des anges
10. Nenette e Boni
9. La Reine Margot
8. Harry un ami qui vous veut du bien
7. Irma Vep
6. La fille sur le pont
5. Les Voleurs
4. Nikita
3. Un Coeur en Hiver
2. Trois couleurs
1. Amelie
You forgot A Prophet.
I’m a little puzzled at the popularity of Amelie also, but to each his own, as you say. I adore Spirited Away. It would easily be in my top 10 of the last decade.
For me, it’s Children of Men. I still haven’t gotten over the experience of seeing that in the theater.
I gotta say, thought, no joke, The Social Network came pretty close to that.
90s: The Insider, runner-up: Pulp Fiction
00s: The Fountain, runner-up: Assassination of Jesse James by the Cowardly Robert Ford
10s: A Prophet
If you’re going to write a post, you might as well say something.
“hits every single note quite the way that “City of God” does. It is fresh, stunningly beautiful, confronting and emotionally rich.”
This doesn’t say anything except that you liked the film. Who cares that you liked the film. Say something about it, don’t just string together a series of adjectives. You’ve been thinking about the film, so illuminate us. If you’re encouraging readers to name their favorite films then set the bar by being substantive.
By the way, my problem with City of God is that the protagonist escapes conscious free. Unlike Do the Right Thing, which challenges the viewer by creating a complex moral scenario, City of God lets the viewer of the hook. We’re made to identify and root for Rocket too easily.
I think I’d be more inclined to engage in a dialogue with you if you didn’t begin by being frankly, quite rude.
I won’t argue that you raise a valid point and you are entitled to make it. But I always think it’s interesting when someone is seemingly concerned with abstract issues of morality and yet can’t even extend a perfect stranger some measure of courtesy and/or care. You could have made your point with a kinder tone. You don’t have to, are not obliged to, but you did make a choice in that regard.
It really was meant as a jumping off point for others to riff off. But as I say, I’ll keep those concerns in mind.
Rocket was an observer — literally. He stands in as a person that bears witness to horror and does little or nothing about it. He stands in for us.
01. Broken Embraces (2009)
02. Death Proof (2007)
03. Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus (2006)
04. Chicago (2002)
05. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
06. Zodiac (2007)
07. Babel (2006)
08. Searching for Debra Winger (2002)
09. American Splendor (2003)
10. Mulholland Dr. (2001)
This may get me exiled from this site, but I haven’t actually seen City of God. I know.
Wall-e and There Will Be Blood top the list of the last decade for me. Brokeback Mountain would probably be close as well.
For this decade, I don’t think we’ve seen the best yet. I think The Social Network will show up in best-of lists by this decade’s end. The Tree of Life, perhaps? I can see Drive being in there as well.
Roth: You are a welcomed addition to the blog, not that it’s not already filled with great writing. All of your pieces thus far have been well-reasoned and well-articulated, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come. Out of curiosity, since you mentioned “The Thin Red Line,” what did you think of “The Tree of Life,” both with regard to Malick’s output and in general?
Thank you Rob. You know, I feel like I am in an ongoing conversation with Tree of Life in my own mind. I’ve only seen it once to date and I can’t say that I walked out of the theater in love with it. But I do continue to think about it. I love talking about it with other people because everyone brings so much of themselves to the interpretation.
I want to give you a proper answer, but I do not have a simple take on the film so would it work if I come back to you when I’ve had time to really articulate my response?
Here’s my personal list, we share the same #1. City of God is just unbelievable compared to anything else of the decade.
[www.imdb.com]
Slowly getting used to the new In Contention
One US production, one from abroad:
I’m Not There /Die Unberührbare
The Player / Farewell My Concubine
Whilst I do admire City of God, I actually think Meirelles follow-up effort The Constant Gardener is a superior film – structurally more ambitious, emotionally compelling, and featuring career-best work from the two leads (Fiennes and Weisz). That isn’t to say that City of God is not a very good film in its own right, but I’ve always found it a little too self-consciously beholden to the style of Scorsese.
1990s
1 The Thin Red Line (Malick, 1998)
2 Magnolia (P.T. Anderson, 1999)
3 The Age of Innocence (Scorsese, 1993)
4 Fight Club (Fincher, 1999)
5 L.A. Confidential (Hanson, 1997)
6 The Insider (Mann, 1999)
7 Eyes Wide Shut (Kubrick, 1999)
8 Blue (Kieslowski, 1993)
9 Schindler’s List (Spielberg, 1993)
10 Unforgiven (Eastwood, 1992)
2000s
1 There Will Be Blood (P.T. Anderson, 2007)
2 Mulholland Dr. (Lynch, 2001)
3 In the Mood for Love (Wong, 2000)
4 The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (Dominik, 2007)
5 The New World (Malick, 2005)
6 Memento (Nolan, 2000)
7 Zodiac (Fincher, 2007)
8 Brokeback Mountain (Lee, 2005)
9 No Country for Old Men (J. Coen, E. Coen, 2007)
10 The White Ribbon (Haneke, 2009)
Lists are always fun.
Favorurites of the new decade so far;
The Tree of Life (Malick, 2011), Inception (Nolan, 2010), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Alfredson, 2011), Drive (Refn, 2011), The Social Network (Fincher, 2010), Black Swan (Aronofsky, 2010).
I’m glad Guy’s still holding it down for the snobs here, because there are way too many shiny high-middlebrow toys being bounced around in this topic.
Well Guy is the biggest snob around, no doubt about that. Probably puts Lord of the Rings, Matrix, Bourne films, Inception, The Dark Knight, Fight Club ect in the category below films from Claire Denis.
Of the 00s, I’d plump for:
1) Brokeback Mountain
2) Far From Heaven
3) Hidden
4) Mysterious Skin
5) Ratatouille
6) Spirited Away
7) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
8) The New World
9) Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings
10) Lust, Caution
And 90s:
1) Heavenly Creatures
2) Raise the Red Lantern
3) Scream
4) Funny Games
5) Short Cuts
6) Toy Story 2
7) Breaking The Waves
8) Farewell My Concubine
9) The Talented Mr. Ripley
10) All About My Mother
The bottom five of both decades though is completely subject to change depending on my mood. Speaking of Mereilles, I think that Blindness got kind of a hard rap. Yes, it’s didactic and dilutes the intricacies of an incredible book, but if you remove Danny Glover’s voice-over, a lot of its problems would be solved. And it still contains sterling work from both Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo.
This decade so far has been slim, but it usually takes a while for these things to percolate. I wouldn’t have guessed when I first saw it that Ratatouille would be a film I watched as regularly, and enjoyed so much, as I do now.
Wow, we have some things in common then! The Thin Red Line is my favorite movie of the 1990s and City of God is my favorite of the last decade as well. Can’t think of any movie that I’ve enjoyed more on every level in the last 10 years than that one. Although I’d say The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford creeps just behind it if I were to make a list.
Of all of the new-car-smell decade films put out so far I would go:
Shutter Island
Take Shelter
Exit Through the Gift Shop
True Grit
The Social Network
There will be blood is the best
From the 2000s: Children of Men, There Will Be Blood, Werckmeister Harmonies
From the 1990s: Pulp Fiction, Magnolia, Malcolm X
From this fresh decade: None that quite match those titles, but I think I’ll still be talking about Take Shelter and The Tree of Life 8 years from now.
” City of God” is an excellent movie.But I’ll not watch this movie for second time.Because the presentation is so natural that I’ve been frightened for a long time.