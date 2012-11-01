Air Middle Earth prepares you for your ‘Journey’ to ‘The Hobbit’

Before you head back to Middle Earth for the first part of Peter Jackson’s “Hobbit” trilogy this December, New Line and the good people at Air New Zealand (AKA “Air Middle Earth”) want to welcome you aboard and remind you of some safety issues.

As a different kind of promotional tactic, the studio has released an amusing clip spoofing in-air safety videos to be played for passengers on upcoming

The Elfin flight attendants go over the standard rules and regulations of the commercial flight as dwarves, elves, hobbit and even humans (all with Kiwi accents) listen attentively. There are also cameos from Gollum, Sauron and more.

Naturally, a bearded wizard acts as the pilot and gets to announce, “Fly, you fools.”

Watch it here:

The three-part film takes place before the events of Jackson’s Oscar-winning adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, and stars Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Cate Blanchett, Richard Armitage, Andy Serkis, Luke Evans, Evangeline Lilly, and many more.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” opens December 14.