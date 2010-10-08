Al Pacino, David Mamet may team up for HBO Phil Spector biopic

Is Al Pacino ready to expand his Wall of Emmys by playing the architect of the Wall of Sound?

According to the New York Times , HBO Films is in the early stages of development on a Phil Spector biopic to be written and directed by David Mamet and star Pacino.

One of the most successful popular music producers in history, Spector was convicted of second-degree murder last year stemming from the 2003 death of Lana Clarkson.

The Paper of Record emphasizes that the project is still in the earliest stage of development, adding that Barry Levinson will executive produce.

Levinson directed Pacino to an Emmy win for “You Don’t Know Jack.” The “Scent of a Woman” Oscar winner also won an Emmy for his work in HBO’s “Angels in America.”

Mamet previously wrote the script for “Wag the Dog,” which Levinson directed. Pacino’s work with Mamet has included “America Buffalo” on stage and “Glengarry Glen Ross” on the big screen.