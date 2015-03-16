Al Pacino on why ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ is the new ‘Godfather’

Al Pacino spends the whole of his new movie “Danny Collins,” about a washed-up rock star who reconnects with his family, charming us with small, funny moments. It's a refreshingly amiable role for the man who racked up Oscar nominations for grimmer characters in “Serpico,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Glengarry Glen Ross,” and of course the first two “Godfather” movies.

We chatted with the legendary screen icon about the fun of working with costar Annette Bening, the trick of playing charming characters, and why — wait for it — “Fifty Shades of Grey” is the new “Godfather.”

“Danny Collins” opens in theaters March 20.