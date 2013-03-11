Alabama Shakes gear up for summer headlining tour

Alabama Shakes will start a North American headline tour June 18 at Columbus, Ohio”s LC Pavilion Outdoors.
The Grammy-nominated group continues to build its audience based on last year”s debut album, “Boys & Girls,” which spawned the hit “Hold On.”
Following the Grammy nods and the band”s appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and “Austin City Limits,” “Boys & Girls” sold an additional 100,000 copies, showing that the band”s flock is growing.
The summer tour comes after the group”s SXSW performances, as well as gigs at Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo and at Lollapalooza Chile in Santiago.
Alabama Shakes lead singer Brittany Howard paired with Ruby Amanfu for bluesy, spirited cover of Rodriguez”s “I Wonder.” The tune comes out on Jack White”s Third Man Records as single tomorrow (March 12). On the flip side is a cover of Memphis Minnie”s “When My Man Comes Home.” Rodriguez, the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching For Sugar Man,” first recorded “I Wonder” on 1970″s “Cold Fact.” Listen to the tune here on rollingstone.com
ALABAMA SHAKES tour dates:
18 – Columbus, OH @ LC Pavilion – Outdoors
19 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
20 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
23 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
30 – London, UK @ Olympic Park/Hard Rock Calling w/Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
July
13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom-w/Fly Golden Eagle & Hurray For The Riff Raff supporting
15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall-w/Fly Golden Eagle & Hurray For The Riff Raff supporting
17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium-w/Fly Golden Eagle & Hurray For The Riff Raff supporting
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium-w/Fly Golden Eagle & Hurray For The Riff Raff supporting
19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater-w/Fly Golden Eagle & Hurray For The Riff Raff supporting
21 – Alta, WY @ Targhee Festival
23 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
25 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival
26 – Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo
28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze Outdoor Plaza
August
7 – Oslo, Norway @ OYA Festival
8 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
9 – Skanderborg, Denmark @ Skanderborg Festival
10 – Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Festival
13 – Barcelona, Spain @ Apollo
14 – Porto, Portugal @ Paredes Da Coura
18 – Hallendoorn, Holland @ Lowlands Festival
September
7 – Guthrie, OK @ Gentlemen of the Road w/Mumford & Sons – SOLD OUT
