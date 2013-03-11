Alabama Shakes gear up for summer headlining tour

Alabama Shakes will start a North American headline tour June 18 at Columbus, Ohio”s LC Pavilion Outdoors.

The Grammy-nominated group continues to build its audience based on last year”s debut album, “Boys & Girls,” which spawned the hit “Hold On.”

Following the Grammy nods and the band”s appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and “Austin City Limits,” “Boys & Girls” sold an additional 100,000 copies, showing that the band”s flock is growing.

The summer tour comes after the group”s SXSW performances, as well as gigs at Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo and at Lollapalooza Chile in Santiago.

Alabama Shakes lead singer Brittany Howard paired with Ruby Amanfu for bluesy, spirited cover of Rodriguez”s “I Wonder.” The tune comes out on Jack White”s Third Man Records as single tomorrow (March 12). On the flip side is a cover of Memphis Minnie”s “When My Man Comes Home.” Rodriguez, the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching For Sugar Man,” first recorded “I Wonder” on 1970″s “Cold Fact.” Listen to the tune here on rollingstone.com



ALABAMA SHAKES tour dates:

18 – Columbus, OH @ LC Pavilion – Outdoors

19 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

20 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

23 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

30 – London, UK @ Olympic Park/Hard Rock Calling w/Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band



July

13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom-w/Fly Golden Eagle & Hurray For The Riff Raff supporting

15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall-w/Fly Golden Eagle & Hurray For The Riff Raff supporting

17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium-w/Fly Golden Eagle & Hurray For The Riff Raff supporting

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium-w/Fly Golden Eagle & Hurray For The Riff Raff supporting

19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater-w/Fly Golden Eagle & Hurray For The Riff Raff supporting

21 – Alta, WY @ Targhee Festival

23 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

25 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival

26 – Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo

28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze Outdoor Plaza



August

7 – Oslo, Norway @ OYA Festival

8 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

9 – Skanderborg, Denmark @ Skanderborg Festival

10 – Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Festival

13 – Barcelona, Spain @ Apollo

14 – Porto, Portugal @ Paredes Da Coura

18 – Hallendoorn, Holland @ Lowlands Festival



September

7 – Guthrie, OK @ Gentlemen of the Road w/Mumford & Sons – SOLD OUT

