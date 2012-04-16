Alamo’s ‘Summer of ’82’ adds 11 titles and sets ticket sale dates

Alamo Drafthouse’s “Summer Of ’82” was already set to be a great programming series, so of course, they went and made it better.

Today, they’re announcing an expanded line-up that covers more than just the summer’s programming, turning this entire summer into a tribute to 1982’s stellar line-up of film releases across every genre. I’m excited that I’ll be there for the kick-off of the series, since HitFix is presenting “Conan The Barbarian.” Now I just need to figure out how I’m going to justify moving to Austin for four months.

In addition to adding more films to the schedule, the Alamo has also announced how ticketing is going to work and they’ve created a special badge that covers the original eight films they programmed.

I’ve decided that we’ll be reviewing the films they’re showing in this series, because I’ve never reviewed a number of them. These are films I consider formative to my own sensibilities, and I would love to write real reviews of them. It’s going to make for a fun way to break up what should be a wildly hectic summer.

Here’s the information that the Alamo sent over today:



Alamo Drafthouse is recreating the “Summer of 1982” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the greatest summer of movies… ever! From May through July, the theater will replicate 1982″s earth-shaking release schedule, screening eight of the biggest genre classics on the same weekends they were released exactly 30 years ago. These gargantuas include CONAN THE BARBARIAN, THE ROAD WARRIOR, ROCKY III, POLTERGEIST, STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN, E.T., THE THING and TRON, all presented in 35mm (unfortunately, Alamo Drafthouse was not granted permission to screen the sci-fi opus BLADE RUNNER).

The unprecedented super-tornado of Hollywood magic in 1982 did not stop with those films, however, and the Alamo Drafthouse is expanding the lineup to include additional gems from that year, including CLASS OF 1984, THE DARK CRYSTAL, FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH, VICE SQUAD, PINK FLOYD: THE WALL and more.

A limited number of badges will go on sale Tuesday, April 17 at 11am CST at drafthouse.com/1982, “Summer of 1982” Badges will provide admission to the original 8 films in the programming series (note: badges do not include admission to the additional 11 titles announced and include Austin screenings only). The badges will cost $80. Tomorrow, tickets will also go on sale for the first screening in the series, CONAN THE BARBARIAN. Visit local drafthouse.com theater sites for info on tickets to “Summer of 1982” shows for Houston, San Antonio & Winchester, VA as screening & ticket sale dates will vary.

All subsequent “Summer of 1982” shows will go on sale two weeks before their premiere date.

Visit the official “Summer Of 1982” site to purchase individual screening tickets & badges.



May 11 – CONAN THE BARBARIAN (co-hosted by HitFix, tickets on sale April 17)

May 18 – THE ROAD WARRIOR* (co-hosted by Film School Rejects, tickets on sale May 4)

May 25 – ROCKY III (co-hosted by Collider, tickets on sale May 11)

June 1 – POLTERGEIST (co-hosted by Aint It Cool News, tickets on sale May 18)

June 3 – STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN (co-hosted by Badass Digest, tickets on sale May 18 )

June 8 – E.T. (co-hosted by Slashfilm, tickets on sale May 25)

June 22 – THE THING (co-hosted by Movies.com, tickets on sale June 8)

July 6 – TRON (co-hosted by FirstShowing.net, tickets on sale June 22)

Expanded Lineup of 1982 Films:

May 9 – VICE SQUAD

June 6 – ESCAPE 2000

June 20 – THE SWORD AND THE SORCERER

July 1 – THE SECRET OF NIMH

July 9 – PINK FLOYD: THE WALL

July 10 – CLASS OF 1984

July 13 – FRIDAY THE 13TH: PART 3 IN 3D

July 17 – HALLOWEEN 3

July 24 – Q: THE WINGED SERPENT

July 28 – THE DARK CRYSTAL

August 12 – FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH

August 25 – THE LAST UNICORN

Check local listings as some of these titles will not be available in at Houston, San Antonio and Winchester, VA locations.

We appreciate the Alamo including us in what should one of their coolest events ever, and we hope to see you there at “Conan.”