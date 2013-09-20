Alan Moore swears he’s not the Northampton Clown

(CBR) Alan Moore denies he”s the creepy clown who”s been lurking around Northampton, England, but concedes he may be inadvertently responsible for the mysterious figure”s appearance in his hometown.

The not-so-imaginatively dubbed Northampton Clown, who bears a worrying resemblance to Pennywise from Stephen King”s “It”, was first spotted on Sept. 13, and has since become a local curiosity and an international phenomenon. Witnesses claim he says “Beep, beep” whenever he approaches people (another nod to Pennywise), and knocks on windows, only to stand there silently.

Although the clown told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo “I just wanted to amuse people,” some have speculated he”s nothing more than a publicity stunt for an annual haunted house or for “The Show”, an episodic film project involving local resident Alan Moore (which, coincidentally, features a sinister clown).

“Apparently there had been a certain amount of comment on the Internet suggesting probably some connection,” the famed writer tells the Northampton Herald & Post. “No, it”s not me. I am getting kind of used to this. After having a comic strip I wrote 30 years ago spewing masked anarchists across the global political stage for the past couple of years. Things that I write do have a tendency to spill into reality. Since that was one of the principles behind ‘Jimmy”s End” [an episode in “The Show”] – to blur the boundaries between one and the other – I suppose that getting clowns manifesting in my neighborhood is only to be expected.”

That”s right, one of the first sightings of the Northampton Clown was on the street where Moore lives.

“It would be Cedar Road,” he says. “I remember about 15 years ago the other end of the street was completely populated by inflatable gray aliens. In every window, not just one or every other one, there were these inflatable gray fetuses either hanging on the curtains or staring at you from a window. I thought in some way this does constitute an invasion. But then if they have come here for the comfort of our Earth curtains then why should we bother.”