Alan Rickman and Chewbacca: Benedict Cumberbatch’s 5 best impressions

#Sherlock #Arnold Schwarzenegger #Jimmy Fallon
11.05.13 5 years ago

I can do one impression, and it’s of Benedict Cumberbatch’s cheekbones. To do it, I just stand very straight and still in the sunlight and allow myself to gleam. But Benedict Cumberbatch can do lots of impressions, from his time-honored Alan Rickman to a Chewbacca he recently pulled out on an episode of “The Graham Norton Show.” And that’s why all you people are obsessed with Benedict Cumberbatch and not obsessed with me.

But please, rejoice in your obsession, and enjoy these 5 clips of Benny Boy’s all-time best impressions.

5. The man’s Arnold Schwarzenegger is pretty spot-on:

4. The most swoon-worthy thing in the world might be Benedict’s impression of Martin Freeman:

3. Alan Rickman, in a Rickman-off with Jimmy Fallon:

2. Okay, so this is Alan Rickman again, but this time he’s singing “Candle in the Wind.” It’s perfect:

1. Chewbacca, which, delightfully, Benny pronounced, “CHEW-backa.”

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sherlock#Arnold Schwarzenegger#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSALAN RICKMANArnold SchwarzeneggerBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHCHEWBACCAIMPRESSIONjimmy fallonSherlock

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP