Alan Rickman and Chewbacca: Benedict Cumberbatch’s 5 best impressions

I can do one impression, and it’s of Benedict Cumberbatch’s cheekbones. To do it, I just stand very straight and still in the sunlight and allow myself to gleam. But Benedict Cumberbatch can do lots of impressions, from his time-honored Alan Rickman to a Chewbacca he recently pulled out on an episode of “The Graham Norton Show.” And that’s why all you people are obsessed with Benedict Cumberbatch and not obsessed with me.

But please, rejoice in your obsession, and enjoy these 5 clips of Benny Boy’s all-time best impressions.

5. The man’s Arnold Schwarzenegger is pretty spot-on:

4. The most swoon-worthy thing in the world might be Benedict’s impression of Martin Freeman:

3. Alan Rickman, in a Rickman-off with Jimmy Fallon:

2. Okay, so this is Alan Rickman again, but this time he’s singing “Candle in the Wind.” It’s perfect:

1. Chewbacca, which, delightfully, Benny pronounced, “CHEW-backa.”

