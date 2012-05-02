Alanis Morissette sets release date for new album, ‘Havoc And Bright Lights’

Alanis Morissette will release her first album in four years, “Havoc And Bright Lights” on Aug. 28. First single, “Guardian,” goes to radio on May 11 and will be on sale at iTunes on May 15.

It”s been a while since Morissette”s radio heyday and she”s married and had a baby since her last set, 2008″s “Flavors of Entanglement,” so it will be interesting to hear what”s on her mind. That album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

Morissette worked with Guy Sigsworth on the set, who has also produced such artists as Madonna and Britney Spears.

“This record, as always, is a snapshot of what I currently obsess about, care about, and what strikes me at 4 in the morning in my most introspective moments,” Morissette said in a statement. “It is my emotional, psychological, social and philosophical commentary through song.I can’t wait to share it with this fun and funny planet, and to tour, and can’t wait to have the lively, engaging and challenging conversations that these songs may invite.””

The album will come out on Collective Sounds, a label helmed by her management company that is distributed by SONY RED. It is her first album since she parted with Maverick/Warner Bros.

Morissette”s 1995 debut, “Jagged Little Pill,” remains one of the top selling debuts in the SoundScan era.

“HAVOC” TRACK LISTING:

1) Guardian?

2) Woman Down

3) ‘Til You

4) Celebrity?

5) Empathy?

6) Lens?

7) Spiral?

8) Numb?

9) Havoc?

10) Win and Win?

11) Receive?

12) Edge of Evolution