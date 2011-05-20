Album Review: Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’

Somewhere, there”s a shriveled, dried-up husk of what used to be Lady Gaga. That”s because every bit of her creativity, talent, and-more than anything else – her ambition has been poured into giving birth to her new album, “Born This Way,” out May 23.
Every nook and cranny, every note of the 14-track “Born This Way” feels like it was carefully curated and crafted from Lady Gaga”s DNA in some special laboratory where even the lowest level technicians wear Alexander McQueen lab coats and teeter on mile-high, jewel-encrusted platform shoes.
Before we delve into some of the individual tracks, a few thoughts about “Born This Way” as a whole. It is Lady Gaga”s most challenging work yet. As has often been said of her before, she”s a performance artist masquerading as a pop act. Each song operates on multiple levels. Every listen brings a different dimension and more is revealed. Even the seemingly throw-away track like “Government Hooker” takes on more heft.
“Born This Way” is at its core a dance album, and a sonically beautiful one at that. Other genres flit in and out, from pop, rock, metal and electro to industrial and even opera, but the unifying thread that ties it all together has BPM embroidered on it. Songs like opener “Marry The Night” start out slowly before breaking wide open into full-on twirlers.
Lady Gaga seems almost pathologically driven to go full-throttle 100% of every 24/7. Her sweat and blood are on every track here. Every song feels like it was a hard delivery and some almost drown under the pretension and weight. There”s nothing on here other than the title track, which has deservedly become a self-acceptance anthem for the ages, that approaches the light-heartedness of “Just Dance” and that”s a shame. Even “U & I,” the first song that Lady Gaga previewed from the album way back in summer 2010 starts like a great Elton John-style, barrel-house piano-based rocker, but then becomes something much heavier. I would have gladly traded some of the technical proficiency for some flat out fun.
At the crux of it, there”s something almost clinical about the precision of “Born This Way.” This is an odd statement to make, but other than knowing that she is an absolute workaholic and perfectionist, I”m not sure I know any more about Lady Gaga than I did going into “Born This Way.” That”s fine on the industrial cuts like the cascading “Government Hooker” or trance-y, insinuating”Schiße,” and oddly hypnotic “Heavy Mental Lover,” but not for the many other cuts that I know should be making me feel something, but don”t. And despite the obvious heart and soul that she pumped into it, there”s a strange emptiness to it all. Perhaps that”s because she”s too busy making sure the rest of us are all okay. The lyrics of several of songs here, such as “Born This Way” and “Bad Kids” are little more than bromides meant to reassure us Little Monsters that we are fine and are loved -if by no one else, than at least by Lady Gaga- just the way we are.
Between the beats, “Born This Way” is positively drenched in ’70s and ’80s pop rock. Though there have been touches of the Abba influence on her previous two albums, it is much more present here, on both the string-laden “Americano,” which crosses “West Side Story” with a cheesy spaghetti commercial and Abba”s “Super Trouper,” and on the mid-tempo “Bloody Mary,” which sounds like an outtake from the Broadway play “Chess” (written by Abba”s Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus withTim Rice). Forget the Madonna comparisons; vocally Lady Gaga resembles ’80s pop rocker Laura Branigan more and more with every song. Crack open the chorus of “Highway Unicorn (Road 2 Love)” and you”ll find the blueprint of Branigan”s 1983 hit “Gloria.” “The Edge of Glory,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, is one of the best songs Pat Benetar never recorded (well, maybe Quarterflash, given the Clarence Clemon”s sax solo). The guitar riffs on “Electric Chapel” are straight out of Billy Idol”s songbook (and disregard what I said about Madonna, Gaga”s vocal delivery on the verses here is 100% Madge on a very, very good day).
But back to the choruses. Lady Gaga knows how to write one with her eyes closed. The problem is she tends to write the same one over and over. The electro-stomp of “Judas” (which is a better song than its weak chart position would indicate) gives way to a chorus that blends the best of “Bad Romance” and “Paparazzi.” Same with “Hair.” Speaking of, it”s probably time to retire the stutter-step she so dearly loves on both “Hair” and “Judas.”
There”s a ferocity and commitment to Lady Gaga”s performance here that”s undeniable. So many artists can”t capture the energy of their live performances in a studio, but she and her producers, including RedOne and Fernando Garibay, have accomplished that difficult feat. I admire “Born This Way” greatly, I just wish I liked it more.
Great review, Melinda. The album isn’t as fun as her previous, but it’s grown on me after repeat listens. My main criticism is that the word “baby” is totally Gaga’s lyrical crutch, as she uses it often.
Totally agree with Melinda. Accomplished, but without feeling.
She has bigger ambitions than her contemporaries but GaGa is still in the business of “producing” songs rather than writing them. Of the 6 tracks that I’ve heard none of it was remotely interesting or different from her previous stuff.
I have to disagree. People going into the songs expecting it to be ‘The Fame Monster 2.0’ will be very disappointed.
In some ways the Album is a success. That’s saying something considering the ungodly hype this thing had. Not just from Gaga, but the critics, the fans, & those who’ve heard of her but don’t know her. ‘Born This Way’ needed to redefine pop or invent a new genre in order to beat ‘The Fame Monster’, it did neither but it did push the boundaries of pop abit. Atleast I never heard of rock-soul80s-pop90s-eurotech songs all smashed into one. It’s crazy.
I agree with your review Melinda, great work here just wish it had alittle more fun/easyness to it. Nicely written.
who is this “lady gaga?”
Bad music, and a rip-off artist:
[jjstratford.blogspot.com]
Thank you for such a thoughtful review, Melinda. Most critics are only too happy to superficially approach a piece of pop work. Your insight is as varied and staggered as the album itself. I think this complex art piece will come into its own over the coming months and years. It is flawed but I am struggling to think of another long player of recent times that took on the mainstream in such a thought-provoking way. It is not safe and I adore her for making fans think about what the hell they are hearing. There are too many other pop stars walking down the middle of the road. It is fab to see Gaga and her musical motorbike ride right over the top of them all.
I’m looking forward to hearing this. I wasn’t really a fan until I heard “Born This Way” and then saw the MSG concert. Now I can see that there is a lot more depth to her than I originally thought. Don’t know that I will ever qualify as a Little Monster, but still I enjoy her and what she stands for.
How much were you paid to write this garbage? This album SUCKS as does she. This chick is the most OVERRATED pop singer in the history of pop music. Not to mention UGLY AS SIN!
A good and fair review. I recommend to Casual Monsters (people who enjoy but are not obsessed with Gaga) the Bonus Track edition of the album. One of the best and most unique songs “Black Jesus + Amen Fashion” does not appear on the regular release. Upon first listen, I found the album busy, noisy, over-produced, and brash. Upon a second and third listen, the set is growing on me exponentially. It’s not a masterpiece, but it’s a far more layered and interesting collection of pop slickness than either The Fame or The Fame Monster. I do, however, yearn for Gaga’s introspective period… an as-yet-unwritten album in which she looks inward and allows us to actually get to know her as a person rather than just a pop icon.