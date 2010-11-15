Album Review: Lee DeWyze’s ‘Live It Up’ is a let-down

I don”t blame RCA for trying to put Lee DeWyze”s debut album as soon as possible after the “American Idol” tour and before the new season of the competition. This past year was far from the strongest from an audience standpoint for the hit FOX show. As the 24-year-old was crowned the Season 9 winner, there was a spark of outrage over runner-up Bowersox deserving the top spot, a shrug and a clap for DeWyze, and a tepid reaction from radio when his coronation song and cover of “Beautiful Day” was released. The AI tour had trouble selling out shows this summer and then there was silence.
Getting new material out in time for people remember just who Lee DeWyze is was important. Building his post-AI identity for Sony was important. The success of his first single was important.
Now that “Live It Up” has arrived, I fear it won”t be enough to satisfy the label and I wonder if soft rock was really the way for DeWyze to go. The set”s first single “Sweet Serendipity” is simple and would be perfect for commercial license, but doesn”t pack enough punch to interest the adult rock market outside of “American Idol” fans.
Opening the whole set with a touchy ballad is the biggest gamble that DeWyze and his handlers took, with generic songs about love at a midtempo dominating the whole rest of the set. The Mount Prospect, Ill.-native proudly lets those scratchy, hard edges seep out from his voice, but the aesthetic of it over pretty, guitar- and piano-led songs doesn”t always work.
As much as DeWyze wanted to put his own stamp on “Live It Up” with his numerous co-writes, several songs only seem to remind me of other artists and works. The title track very well could”ve been on John Mayer”s “Room For Squares.” “Beautiful Like You” is one of the album”s biggest triumphs, with a rolling piano line like Coldplay”s “Clocks” giving it a forward motion and some urgency, though still warm and familiar. (It could have been a couple choruses shorter and, unfortunately, it was the one track on the 11-song album that DeWyze didn”t co-pen.) “Weightless” – one of the better written songs on the set – hearkens “I”m No Superman.” He has his own Michael Buble moment in the Empire State-minded “Brooklyn Bridge,” followed by the sappy but sweet Mrazian “Dear Isabelle.”
The set”s producers and writers – which included lady-friendly Toby Gad, pop generalist John Shanks and team Espionage (Train) – threw every kind of cute into the set to tame DeWyze”s husky moan, from ukulele to hand claps to Oasis harmonies to dramatic strings culled straight from Aerosmith”s “I Don”t Wanna Close My Eyes.” What they forgot to do is leave enough of DeWyze”s personality in there. Something a little dark wouldn”t hurt and all the charm that captured the imaginations of his “AI” voters seems erased by the attempt to make a Hit.
And maybe that was the point. Sales for full albums from AI singers have slipped in recent years, which means RCA could just be interested in throwing out a menu of adult top 40 songs that could stick. In that case, “Weightless,” the title track and “Beautiful Like You” could do the trick. But as a sample of DeWyze”s talents, “Live It Up” is sadly single-note. Maybe he could’ve used some extra time after the summer after all.
You are way off base on this! Lee is a self-taught musician and song-writer. His voice and song-writing transcends generations and he will be successful! His first two albums have great songs that he wrote and he will be putting out great music for a long time! Everyone is so negative about Idol but Lee is a long way from working bars at night and we love him! I love the new album!
I’ve heard the album, and I think this is more or less a fair review. I disagree that DeWyze would have been better off choosing a harder sound and I’m not sure the adult rock market is really the chosen market for this particular disc. I also think DeWyze does show some range, stylistically, in the album.
All that being said, it’s a fun, sweet album, and I thoroughly enjoyed listening to it. And even though it’s not groundbreakingly new music, there are some solid tracks on there. I’m planning to buy the album, and I think it’s worth the $9 you would probably end up paying for it.
I completely disagree and I would not call myself an IDOL FAN but I do however like Lee DeWyze. Did this reviewer even listed to Lee’s music pre-Idol? If so this album is not off from that Lee and I am happy he remained true to himself and about this song thing and it sounding like other songs…I am so sick of that! Yeah ALOT of songs will remind one of a song from the past even Taylor Swift songs and MJ songs…SO??? What’s your point?? Terribly unfair review.
This is fair review. I think he’d be considered lucky if he can sell 50,000 on his first week. Out of all idol winners so far, I think he has the lowest # of active fans. I just went to his official website and there were onyl 39 online fans. THat says a lot especially on a night before his major album debut day. Good luck Lee!
That’s because fans are all over in Twitter.
Lee was trending like hell on twitter and yahoo!
I had a listen….and I’ll be very surprised if he manages to sell 70,000 of this poorly produced CD. Maybe even closer to 50,000. Idol has lost it’s charm that’s for sure…the crop of singers last year was totally sub par. Well, at least lee had autotune to help him stay on key while recording!
Have you heard him perform live? Because your comment about auto tune is completely inaccurate.
Yea lees pre idol work is meh at best. I preferred his versions of songs like treat her like a lady. Even then his album is way off from his pre idol stuff – it’s way poppier/mainstream – which I prefer. However lee isn’t that great live he was almost always off key on idol but I like his recorded voice and his spin on songs.
And the reviewer having a differing opinion from yours doesn’t make the person ‘wrong’. Grow up and open your mind. Overly defensive idol fans hurt the idol
I totally disagree with the review..Lee is a great singer..he is amazing! I know his album ‘live it up’ will be a big hit! No matter what the review says..I know all who loves lee especially his fans will support him..especially me! love you lee and I’ll support you all the way:-)
how about the fact that we just want lee’s work…. who cares what you think. Anything from him is original and amazing and he has the voice to back it up. His true supporters will back him 100% and you saying it’s a let down when it’s his first big time album will only make us want to go after his music more. Thanks for firing us up, because if you’re a true Lee fan then you’ll love any music he puts out…
I think Lee’s new album “Live It Up” is amazing. There are 5 songs that I really like. I think “Brooklyn Bridge” is my new favorite love song. “Earth Stood Still” is amazing!!!!!
I love Lee’s new album!! I don’t think it’s getting as much promo as I expected, but this is first winner I’ve followed, so I can only go by impressions. The album has a good feel to it, and my favorites constantly change. Hopefully Lee gets a chance, he’s got a lot of competion.
Beth review his pre idol releases Slumberland and So I’m Told to get a better idea of Lee as a songwriter
I think the album is wonderful and I also just saw him in concert.
His voice is amazing!! Every note perfectly in tune and beautiful.
Get your facts straight — Lee needs no autotune. Most of the top 20 iTunes hits use autotune!
I’m definitely agree with you….if we watch all his previous performances in AI, we will know how amazing he is……..Good luck Lee