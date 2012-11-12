Album Review: ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2’ soundtrack

Are you completely heartbroken that “The Twilight Saga”s” theatrical run is almost over? The soundtrack to “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” understands. The 14-track set will hand you crumpled fistfuls of tissues when it, itself, is not wearily sobbing in its jammies.

The soundtracks to the series haven”t always been the sunniest, but as Bella and Edward wage their final battles and burrow into their vampiric fates, they”ll have the help of piano-led ballad duets like that from co-star Nikki Reed and ex-“American Idol” contestant and husband Paul McDonald. James Vincent McMorrow fits into the funeral using the Bon Iver mold, a placeholder Bon Iver himself shaped in the “New Moon” tracklist. Broadway”s “Spider-Man” star Reeve Carney more closely channels his upcoming film role as Jeff Buckley for his original song “New For You.” From upstart Iko to sullen Green Day, everybody”s tenderly shuffling through string sections or bummer BPMs.

Leave it to the ladies with the strongest voices to dig this thing out of the grave. St. Vincent introduces one of the more substantial, beefier tracks on “The Antidote,” while Ellie Goulding sparks a little energy near the top on “Bittersweet.” Even at it”s slow pace, Feist”s contribution is on par with her “Metals” tracks in its ominous dynamic, both bitten and shy.

Back for seconds, Christina Perri”s catchy ballad “A Thousand Years” seems to be The Chosen One as far as themes go, outside of Carter Burwell”s complicated melodramatic scores. In its coupling of death with love and eternity, its most representative of the “Saga,” as well as the dreary optimism of this soundtrack set.