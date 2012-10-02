Album Review: ‘X Factor’s’ Cher Lloyd arrives stateside with ‘Sticks + Stones’

Cher Lloyd arrives on U.S. shores today with her debut album, “Sticks + Stones.” Followers of the U.K. version of “The X Factor” will recognize her name from her stint on that show, which led to her signing with “X Factor” creator Simon Cowell”s Syco label.
Fellow U.S. “X Factor” judge L.A. Reid picked Lloyd up for the U.S. in hopes of having his first true breakthrough act since taking over Epic last summer. Sadly, she”s not going to be it…at least not with this album.
Lloyd is not untalented (and yes, we realize that”s damning her with faint praise), but there are so many hands in the mix here in the desire to genetically engineer a pop star that it”s hard to tell where she ends and the producers” studio synthetic wizardry begins. All the A-List studio kings are here, whether it”s Max Martin, Shellback, Red One, Mike Posner or Savan Kotecha.
Producer/writers Shellback and Kotecha are responsible for first single, the stompy “Want U Back,” which has sold more than a million copies in the U.S. The song reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, driven more by sales than radio play.
At various times, she”s either imitating Nicki Minaj (“Behind The Music”) or Avril Lavigne AND Ke$ha ( “Oath”), The Spice Girls (“Swagger Jagger”), Beyonce AND Rihanna (“End Up Here”) or , in perhaps the biggest stretch, M.I.A. (“With Ur Love”). Guess what? They all do themselves better than she does.
The 19-year old has an sassy playfulness, exhibited on the catchy “Superhero” and bouncy, rapping “Grow Up” featuring Busta Rhymes. She can also evoke a Katy Perry-like appeal on ballad “Beautiful People” featuring Carolina Liar”s Chad Wolf. However, overall “Sticks + Stones” feels like a soulless endeavor that”s so manufactured, anyone hoping to discover who Lloyd is as an artist will have to wait until the next album…if there is one.
You’re out of your mind. This album is so hot, Cher Lloyd is so fresh. I can’t stand any of those artists you mentioned but I love this album. She’s that hot.
I find her to be very difficult to like. Her sound almost comes off forced and annoying at times. I think she needs to develop more to learn what kind of artist she wants to be.
You’re completely off base. Her album is fresh and different and just because there are a bunch of different sounds on it doesn’t mean she’s confused as an artist. Maybe she’s just versatile. It plays like a jukebox to me and it suits me just fine
Are u kidding me? Get a life, the album is awesome
You guys obviously don’t get Cher! She is so unique and talented. Excuse her for trying to make an album where all the songs don’t sound exactly the same. If you guys really knew Cher, then you would know how hard she worked on the album and how much she is loved. smh
Completely agree! This review is a load of rubbish
I don’t really agree with this review. It’s always been a great pop album and there is no one much like Cher in the industry at the moment. She is exactly what we need right now. She’s a young, fresh star with a bit of attitude. Almost every pop album is manufactured. It’s meant to appeal and sell. That being said, while Cher did not write every track on the album, she was very hands on with the recording process and her career, which she has claimed in a number of interviews. The songs are representative of her personality very well. It blends magically and she provides a variety of songs each with their own unique appeal. The UK version was a little more indicative of this though. The US version seems to be slightly less experimental, and a little more “American pop” than what the original was.
Barnacles. I love Cher’s album, she has her own style and she has a beautiful voice. I love her very much. I would pay thousands to see her. I met her once, she has the most friendliest personality ever. I’m glad she’s here in the U.S. She deserves it.
GET A LIFE PFFF !!! YOU DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT UR TALIIN ABOUT.. AND SHE’S THINKING OF HER 2nd ALBUM