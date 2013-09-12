Alec Baldwin, Bryan Cranston and Sofia Vergara to present at Emmys

The Emmy Awards show always offer a galaxy of TV stars as presenters, and this year is no different.

A new batch of starry presenters has just been announced, with a staggering 49 nominations and 10 Emmy Award wins between them. Some of them may even go home with a shiny new trophy. Here are the latest additions:





· Two-time winner and four-time nominee Claire Danes, who is nominated for her role in Showtime’s “Homeland.” · Two-time winner and 15-time nominee Alec Baldwin, who is nominated for his role in NBC”s “30 Rock” for the last time. · Three-time nominee Jimmy Kimmel, whose ABC series “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is nominated. · Four-time nominee Sofia Vergara, who is nominated for ABC’s “Modern Family.”

· 2011 Emmy winner Margo Martindale, who is nominated for her role in the FX series “The Americans.” · Five-time nominee Will Arnett (“30 Rock,” “Up All Night”). · Two-time Emmy Award winner and seven-time nominee André Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).

They join previously announced presenters Matt Damon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Zooey Deschanel, Emily Deschanel, Kerry Washington, Michael Douglas, Anna Faris, Diahann Carroll, and Allison Janney.

The Emmys will air live from L.A.’s Nokia Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT on CBS.