Alec Baldwin set for ‘Saturday Night Live’ finale

“Saturday Night Live” will close its current season with encore appearances by a pair of the show’s most frequent guests.

NBC has announced that the show’s May 15 finale will be hosted by Alec Baldwin and will feature Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers as musical guest.

This will be the 15th hosting stint for Baldwin, which ties him with Steve Martin for the all-time “SNL” record. Baldwin doesn’t have a film to promote, but he can always mention his multi-Emmy-winning gig on NBC’s “30 Rock,” should he so choose. Baldwin’s “30 Rock” co-star Tina Fey just hosted “SNL” last month (albeit tied to the release of “Date Night”), meaning it’s just a matter of time before Grizz, DotCom and Lutz finally get to host.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers haven’t been quite as “SNL”-prolific as Baldwin, but this will still be their eighth appearance on the show. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees have a new album dropping on June 15 and a summer tour on tap.

As you may have heard, the season’s penultimate “Saturday Night Live” will be hosted by Betty White, with Jay-Z as musical guest this Saturday (May 8).