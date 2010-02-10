Alex O’Loughlin washes up on CBS’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’

The enduring, but tortured love affair between Alex O’Loughlin and CBS continues.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, O’Loughlin has finalized a long-gestating deal to star in the network’s remake of “Hawaii Five-0,” scripted by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Peter Lenkov.
O’Loughlin will play Detective Steve McGarrett of the Hawaii State Police, a role played by Jack Lord in the original small screen favorite. He joins “Lost” co-star Daniel Dae Kim, who will play Detective Chin Ho Kelly in the CBS Studios production.
This will be O’Loughlin’s third CBS pilot in four years. “Moonlight” premiered in 2007 and, despite a rabid fanbase, lasted only 16 episodes. After a brief series lull, in which his credits included a guest-starring role on CBS’ “Criminal Minds,” O’Loughlin starred in last fall’s “Three Rivers,” which lasted only eight episodes.
In the midst of that wave of CBS love, O’Loughlin shot the romantic comedy “The Back-Up Plan,” opposite Jennifer Lopez. The studio behind this spring release? CBS Films.
The trade paper compares O’Loughlin’s run of truncated series, and the network’s confidence in him, to the resume of Simon Baker before hitting it big in “The Mentalist.” [Then again, the trade calls “The Guardian,” which ran for three full and relatively highly rated seasons, a “short-lived drama series.”]
Yeah, the Simon Baker comparisons are not quite right. O’Loughlin’s career is better compared to Nathan Fillion since they both came to attention in a cult TV series that didn’t last more than a season (Moonlight/Firefly), followed by another series that was even less successful (Three Rivers/Drive). Fillion’s third series Castle is a modest hit.
Moonlight and Three Rivers were both shows with limited audience appeal. Hawaii Five-0 has a much broader appeal. If the writers and producers provide action packed scripts Alex can certainly carry the role. He does have previous experience successfully portraying a detective and a cop. If you see his movies you will appreciate his acting talent.
I love how you pointed out about “The enduring, but tortured love affair between Alex O’Loughlin and CBS continues.” That is exactly what is looks like and feels like. And I have read so many articles that have stated that same tripe about Simon Baker having to go through 3 series before he had a hit. Sounds to me like CBS is trying to compare Alex to Simon and make everyone and themselves ‘believe’ that they (CBS) can make this happen. I think Alex is a truly gifted actor but seems like everything he touches with CBS comes to nothing. Maybe its time he moved elsewhere while he can… thanks for a great article!
Not this again Silverchex!Isn’t it enough that you’re misleading campaigners and allowing, in fact enouraging them to believe that Alex crushed their Moonlight dreams by choosing to move forward with his career by taking Hawaii Five-0 versus a fictional Moonlight redux? Just admit to them that you really don’t know what was offered and that you said certain things to fuel your obsessive campaigning.
I agree completely Josie….not enough people have seen Alex to know not only what great actor he is but a terrific caring person…not to mention gorgeous.
Alex sounded rather cynical in his “doesn’t know what works on TV” Please don’t give up Alex!! There is so much garbage on TV that even if you have 100 channels some days it is impossible to pick out something you wnat to watch. Anything with Alex O’Loughin is top quality and worth watching. Suzanne his Forever Fan
Three years later and Hawaii Five-O is heading into it’s 4th season! I certainly wouldn’t classify that as tanking! Suck it!!!
First of all: Alex has never had any plastic surgeries! And second: He’s from Canberra, not Melbourne.
And third: He is the hottest and most amazing and talented actor on the planet!
And you with the username Hell no,
Don’t you have anything better to do than trashtalking people? Would you have liked it if people wrote stuff like that about you?
If you’re not a fan of Alex, then let him be.