Alex O’Loughlin washes up on CBS’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’

The enduring, but tortured love affair between Alex O’Loughlin and CBS continues.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, O’Loughlin has finalized a long-gestating deal to star in the network’s remake of “Hawaii Five-0,” scripted by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Peter Lenkov.

O’Loughlin will play Detective Steve McGarrett of the Hawaii State Police, a role played by Jack Lord in the original small screen favorite. He joins “Lost” co-star Daniel Dae Kim, who will play Detective Chin Ho Kelly in the CBS Studios production.

This will be O’Loughlin’s third CBS pilot in four years. “Moonlight” premiered in 2007 and, despite a rabid fanbase, lasted only 16 episodes. After a brief series lull, in which his credits included a guest-starring role on CBS’ “Criminal Minds,” O’Loughlin starred in last fall’s “Three Rivers,” which lasted only eight episodes.

In the midst of that wave of CBS love, O’Loughlin shot the romantic comedy “The Back-Up Plan,” opposite Jennifer Lopez. The studio behind this spring release? CBS Films.

The trade paper compares O’Loughlin’s run of truncated series, and the network’s confidence in him, to the resume of Simon Baker before hitting it big in “The Mentalist.” [Then again, the trade calls “The Guardian,” which ran for three full and relatively highly rated seasons, a “short-lived drama series.”]