Alex Pettyfer to romance Kristen Stewart in gritty snuff-film actioner ‘Cali’

“Magic Mike” star Alex Pettyfer is in talks to star as “Twilight” thesp Kristen Stewart’s lover in the gritty action film “Cali,” according to Variety, which centers on a young San Fernando Valley couple who create a fake snuff film starring themselves and then disappear after selling it for a large sum of money. Several years, later, Stewart’s character is forced to return home to save her younger sister from…something (details of the plot are pretty skimpy at this point).

Scripted by Michael Dilberti (“30 Minutes or Less”), “Cali” is being directed by Nick Cassavetes, who helmed another L.A.-set youth-centric crime drama with 2006’s “Alpha Dog” starring Justin Timberlake and Emile Hirsch, among others.

The film is expected to begin shooting later this summer.

Pettyfer, of course, had a major hit this summer with “Magic Mike,” which has grossed over $100 million in the U.S. alone. He also recently scored a supporting part in director Lee Daniels’ “The Butler” opposite an all-star cast that includes Liam Neeson, Robin Williams, Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, Forest Whitaker, John Cusack, Jane Fonda and Terrence Howard.

