Kit Harington spoke his truth about the final season of Game of Thrones, as has George R.R. Martin, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Natalie Tena (Osha), HBO, Sophie Turner, and, uh, Hobbs and Shaw. Now it’s Alfie Allen’s turn.

The actor, who played Theon Greyjoy/Reek on the hit HBO series, told Deadline that what “pisses” him off is “when you see people like the camera operators, who are the best in the world — people behind the scenes who break their backs for this show — who are then getting trolled online by people.” He continued, “I can’t even delve into that world too much, for my own sanity. But to read all that stuff… People laying into the DPs. It blows my mind.”

Allen laid the blame for the negative reaction to season eight on the audience’s fond feelings for the characters. “HBO set out to have a fantasy show that was steeped in familiar relationships, and those things were always at the core of it,” he said. “I think that’s what those last few episodes were. It rounded up all those relationships, and of course people will be unhappy to leave them.”

I’d argue people were unhappy because of how the final season undid the relationships that had been carefully built over the previous seasons, like Brienne and Jaime, but I digress. Allen is right to call out trolls, though; there’s a difference between thoughtful criticism, and whatever the heck this petition is.

Or maybe Allen’s just mad that Theon never got a direwolf to call his own.

